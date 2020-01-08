Georgia QB Jake Fromm Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Jake Fromm is heading to the NFL.

Georgia's junior quarterback announced his intention to declare for April's NFL draft on Wednesday:

Fromm has served as Georgia's starting quarterback the past three seasons, posting solid numbers in each of those campaigns:

2017: 2,615 yards, 24 touchdowns, seven interceptions, 62.2 completion percentage.

2018: 2,761 yards, 30 touchdowns, six interceptions, 67.4 completion percentage.

2019: 2,860 yards, 24 touchdowns, five interceptions, 60.8 completion percentage.

So entrenched was Fromm as Georgia's starter that Justin Fields transferred from Georgia to Ohio State. That worked out well for the Buckeyes—Fields had a monster season in Columbus.

But Fromm gave Georgia little reason to doubt his status as the team's starting quarterback. He led the Bulldogs to the national championship game as a freshman, three straight SEC title games and a Sugar Bowl victory in 2019.

Fromm's resume is strong, but it's fair to question where he'll go in this year's draft. A number of other QBs have first-round pedigree, including LSU's Joe Burrow, Oregon's Justin Herbert and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa (depending on his recovery from a season-ending hip injury).

Fromm is likely a second-day option for teams at the draft, and there will be a number of them looking to address the position.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins clearly need to find a franchise quarterback of the future, though they'll likely invest first-round picks to do so. Teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots, among others, could be in the market for a rookie quarterback, either to compete for the job or as a successor for an aging veteran.

And Fromm is a plug-and-play option, with three years of starting experience and plenty of polish to his game. He's mechanically sound, is already accustomed to running a pro-style offense and delivers an accurate, catchable ball.

He doesn't pop off the page with his physical tools, however. He won't win games with his legs and his arm isn't powerful. Those factors limit his ceiling, making him an unsexy option at quarterback, but at the very least should translate in the NFL as a solid game-manager.