Report: Chiefs' Tyreek Hill to Undergo MRI After Suffering Hamstring Injury

Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will undergo an MRI on his injured hamstring "in the next day or so," according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Hill, 25, left in the first quarter of Kansas City's 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

It's been an injury-plagued season for Hill, who missed four games early in the season with a clavicle issue.

In Weeks 6-10, the dynamic Hill caught 31 passes for 527 yards and five touchdowns.

He has emerged as one of the game's elite receivers and arguably its most dangerous playmaker with the ball in his hands. Last season, he compiled 87 catches for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns. The year before, he caught 75 passes for 1,183 yards and seven scores.

For his career, he has 23 receptions of 40 or more yards.

The Chiefs have had just two games this season in which both Hill and Patrick Mahomes started and finished the contest. Oddly enough, they are 0-2 in those games. They are 7-2 otherwise, so the Chiefs should be OK if Hill misses additional time.

With playmakers like Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman and Sammy Watkins, the Chiefs have weapons surrounding Mahomes. They also have a much-needed bye this weekend, meaning Hill may not miss any games. Regardless, expect their high-powered offense—which ranks fifth in the league with 28 points per game—to keep on clicking.