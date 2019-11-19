NFL Picks Week 12: Latest Odds, Prop Bets, Over/Under Lines and Predictions

Gail Burton/Associated Press

The AFC South has been one of the most competitive divisions in football this season, and that's still the case entering Week 12.

That's why Thursday night's matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans could be crucial. The two teams are tied atop the division at 6-4, and if the Colts notch the win in Houston, they'll own a potential tiebreaker over the Texans that could come into play later in the year.

But the AFC South isn't between just the Colts and Texans. The Tennessee Titans are close behind at 5-5, while the Jacksonville Jaguars are only two games back of the lead at 4-6.

Here's a look at the full Week 12 slate with odds and predictions, followed by some prop bets for Thursday's Colts-Texans clash.

Week 12 Odds, Picks

Indianapolis at Houston (-3.5); Over/Under 45.5 points

Tampa Bay at Atlanta (-4.5); O/U 52

Denver at Buffalo (-4); O/U 37

N.Y. Giants at Chicago (-6); O/U 40.5

Pittsburgh (-6.5) at Cincinnati; O/U 39.5

Miami at Cleveland (-10.5); O/U 44.5

Carolina at New Orleans (-9.5); O/U 47

Oakland (-3) at N.Y. Jets; O/U 46

Seattle at Philadelphia (-1.5); O/U 49

Detroit (-3.5) at Washington; O/U 42

Jacksonville at Tennessee (-3); O/U 41.5

Dallas at New England (-6.5); O/U 46

Green Bay at San Francisco (-3); O/U 46

Baltimore (-3) at L.A. Rams; O/U 46

Picks made against the spread. Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Thursday Prop Bets to Consider

The Texans' offense is led by one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL, Deshaun Watson, and they had been rolling for much of the first half of the season. However, at Baltimore on Sunday, they scored a season-low seven points in a lopsided loss.

Houston should have a bounce-back performance, though, as it scored 23 against Indianapolis, part of a stretch of five consecutive games in which it scored at least 23 points. That included a 53-point showing against Atlanta in Week 5 and a 31-point game against Kansas City in Week 6.

It's unlikely the Texans will score only one touchdown again this week, as their offense ranks eighth in the NFL with 380.2 total yards per game.

So, bet on Houston to score at least multiple touchdowns at home against Indianapolis (available on Oddschecker).

But the Colts are capable of putting up a lot of points, too, especially with quarterback Jacoby Brissett back in their lineup. They scored a season-high 33 points in Sunday's home win over the Jaguars.

The Texans' defense is allowing 374.4 total yards per game (25th in the NFL), so it seems likely the Colts will find the end zone several times and rack up plenty of yards while doing so.

Consider making the same bet for the Colts, who will likely score multiple touchdowns (available on Oddschecker), especially if top wide receiver T.Y. Hilton returns from a calf injury.

With Indianapolis having a solid offense and likely needing to score to keep up with Houston, bet on this game to easily exceed the over/under line currently set at 45.5 points. It could be a late score that decides this AFC South matchup, which should come down to a close finish.