NFL Week 12 Picks: Matchups Guide, Advice and Early Score Predictions

In Week 11 of the NFL season, all of the top teams that were in action continued to roll.

The New England Patriots (9-1), San Francisco 49ers (9-1), Baltimore Ravens (8-2), New Orleans Saints (8-2), Minnesota Vikings (8-3) and Buffalo Bills (7-3) were all victorious. For the Patriots and 49ers, their wins were big because both were coming off their first loss of the season.

There were also four teams that improved to 6-4 with a win: the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams and Oakland Raiders.

Many of these teams are currently on a path to make the playoffs, or at least contend for a spot deep into the season.

Here's a look at the full Week 12 slate, along with odds and predictions for each matchup.

Week 12 Odds, Picks

Indianapolis at Houston (-3.5): Houston 28-24

Tampa Bay at Atlanta (-4.5): Atlanta 34-28

Denver at Buffalo (-4): Buffalo 17-10

N.Y. Giants at Chicago (-6): Chicago 23-20

Pittsburgh (-6.5) at Cincinnati: Pittsburgh 21-10

Miami at Cleveland (-10.5): Cleveland 30-16

Carolina at New Orleans (-9.5): New Orleans 31-19

Oakland (-3) at N.Y. Jets: Oakland 24-14

Seattle at Philadelphia (-1.5): Seattle 31-28

Detroit (-3.5) at Washington: Detroit 27-13

Jacksonville at Tennessee (-3): Tennessee 27-21

Dallas at New England (-6.5): New England 30-17

Green Bay at San Francisco (-3): Green Bay 31-30

Baltimore (-3) at L.A. Rams: Baltimore 27-20

Picks made against the spread. Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Top Week 12 Bets

Detroit (-3.5) over Washington

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

There are few teams the Redskins can compete with at this point. Their lone win of the season was a 17-16 victory over the Dolphins in Week 6, and they would have lost that game had Miami successfully completed a two-point conversion attempt with six seconds remaining.

Sunday, the Redskins got blown out by the Jets, falling behind by 31 points before going on to lose 34-17. And something similar could happen this weekend against the Lions, whether they're led by Matthew Stafford or backup Jeff Driskel on offense.

Stafford has missed Detroit's last two games with a back injury, which has left Driskel as the starter. Although the Lions have lost both contests, they scored 27 points in Sunday's defeat to the Cowboys in a game that came down to the wire.

Even if Driskel plays again, the Lions should easily beat the Redskins by at least four points at FedEx Field, which continues to be filled with plenty of visiting fans every week.

Seattle (+1.5) over Philadelphia

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Fresh off a huge road win over the 49ers and a bye week, the Seahawks have momentum and are well-rested entering this NFC matchup against the Eagles.

Seattle's only losses this season were against New Orleans and Baltimore, two of the other top teams in the NFL. It has won three straight games, including back-to-back overtime victories over Tampa Bay and San Francisco.

The Eagles have been inconsistent this season, but they've mostly struggled against top teams, which includes Sunday's 17-10 home loss to the Patriots. And now they have another challenging game against the Seahawks in Philadelphia this week.

This should be a competitive game, but the Seahawks are the better team. Expect quarterback Russell Wilson to lead Seattle to a late win, helping it pull out the victory as the underdog.

Atlanta (-4.5) over Tampa Bay

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

The Falcons are a better team than they showed early in the season, and that's been apparent the past two weeks.

After opening the year 1-7, Atlanta has returned from its bye week with back-to-back wins over NFC South rivals New Orleans and Carolina. It outscored the Saints and Panthers by a combined score of 55-12.

Over the next three weeks, the Falcons host each of their NFC South rivals, beginning with Sunday's game against Tampa Bay. These are two teams trending in opposite directions, as the Buccaneers have lost five of their last six games after opening the season 2-2.

Expect the Falcons to continue their recent surge with another win, and they should have a big offensive day, easily winning by at least five points, as Matt Ryan faces a Buccaneers defense that ranks 31st in the NFL with 290.9 passing yards allowed per game.