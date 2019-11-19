Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Top 50 Players from Consensus Experts

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are must-start players when available, but the Kansas City Chiefs stars will be on fantasy football benches in Week 12.

In addition to the Chiefs, the Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers will be idle during the NFL's upcoming slate. Dalvin Cook, Kyler Murray and Keenan Allen are among the players who must be swapped out.

And since the fantasy playoffs are coming up quickly, it's critical to get their replacements right.

The following rankings are based on a points-per-reception format. The order is a reflection of FantasyPros' consensus data, which gathers rankings from fantasy football experts.

Week 12 Expert Rankings

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR (at NO)

2. Michael Thomas, WR, NO (vs. CAR)

3. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (vs. CAR)

4. Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL (at LAR)

5. Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU (vs. IND)

6. Julio Jones, WR, ATL (vs TB)

7. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU (vs. IND)

8. Drew Brees, QB, NO (vs. CAR)

9. Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (vs. MIA)

10. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (at NE)

11. Matt Ryan, QB, ATL (vs. TB)

12. Josh Jacobs, RB, OAK (at NYJ)

13. Jameis Winston, QB, TB (at ATL)

14. Dak Prescott, QB, DAL (at NE)

15. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (at CHI)

16. Chris Godwin, WR, TB (at ATL)

17. Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB (at SF)

18. Mike Evans, WR, TB (at ATL)

19. Josh Allen, QB, BUF (vs. DEN)

20. Aaron Jones, RB, GB (at SF)

21. Tom Brady, QB, NE (vs. DAL)

22. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF (vs. GB)

23. Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (at PHI)

24. Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (at NE)

25. DJ Chark, WR, JAC (at TEN)

26. Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC (at TEN)

27. Davante Adams, WR, GB (at SF)

28. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (vs. JAC)

29. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE (vs. MIA)

30. Julian Edelman, WR, NE (vs. DAL)

31. Derek Carr, QB, OAK (at NYJ)

32. Baker Mayfield, QB, CLE (vs. MIA)

33. Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ (vs. OAK)

34. Jacoby Brissett, QB, IND (at HOU)

35. Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (vs. BAL)

36. D.J. Moore, WR, CAR (at NO)

37. Nick Foles, QB, JAC (at TEN)

38. Chris Carson, RB, SEA (at PHI)

39. Carson Wentz, QB, PHI (vs. SEA)

40. Sam Darnold, QB, NYJ (vs. OAK)

41. Zach Ertz, TE, PHI (vs. SEA)

42. Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL (vs. TB)

43. Tevin Coleman, RB, SF (vs. GB)

44. Michael Gallup, WR, DAL (at NE)

45. Jared Goff, QB, LAR (vs. BAL)

46. John Brown, WR, BUF (vs. DEN)

47. Todd Gurley, RB, LAR (vs. BAL)

48. Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (at BUF)

49. Mark Ingram, WR, BAL (at LAR)

50. Allen Robinson, WR, CHI (vs. NYG)

Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints

After a frustrating loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Drew Brees bounced back in a major way for the New Orleans Saints.

The 40-year-old quarterback completed 28-of-35 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Tampa Bay Bucs.

Even better, another appealing matchup is on the docket.

New Orleans will host the Carolina Panthers, who have surrendered 300-plus passing yards in four of their last six games. Most recently, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 311 and one score. Brees certainly has the surrounding talent to continue the trend.

Michael Thomas just posted his fourth straight 100-yard receiving game and sixth overall this season. Meanwhile, Alvin Kamara totaled 122 yards while catching 10 passes.

Brees is deserving of his place as a top-five quarterback.

DJ Chark, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

In Week 11, Nick Foles played his first game since a broken collarbone injury ended his Jaguars debut in September. His return to the field included a rather evident trend: Just throw it to DJ Chark.

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

"Chark remains the best asset in the Jacksonville passing game because Nick Foles knows he's the clear top player," Yahoo's Matt Harmon said. "No need to debate any further."

Sunday, Foles targeted the wide receiver a league-high 15 times. He ended with 104 yards and two scores on eight catches, leading Jacksonville in all four categories. Chark has now caught a touchdown in six of the Jaguars' 10 games this year.

Up next for Jacksonville is a clash with the Tennessee Titans. In the last three contests, Tennessee has allowed massive days to Mike Evans (11/198/2), D.J. Moore (7/101/0) and Tyreek Hill (11/157/1). And earlier this year, Chark posted a 4/76/1 line.

Make sure Chark is in your lineup.

Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys

The second-year wideout is trending the right direction.

Last week against the Detroit Lions, Michael Gallup caught a career-high nine passes and totaled 148 receptions. He's now attracted seven-plus targets in six of his eight appearances.

"The Cowboys have quietly been a fantasy powerhouse this season, and Gallup is one of the more underrated assets on the offense," said Rob Wilson of The Fantasy Footballers.

Granted, the praise is about to be tested significantly. Dallas will travel to face the New England Patriots and a secondary that has surrendered a single touchdown to wide receivers in 2019. That is about as unfavorable a matchup as possible.

Nevertheless, his target share is enough to warrant a flex spot in lineups for Week 12.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.