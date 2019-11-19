Week 12 Waiver Wire: Top Adds, Drops and Long-Term Fantasy Sleeper Targets

AJ Mast/Associated Press

With 11 weeks of the 2019 NFL season complete, most fantasy footballers have their attention turned to the postseason. Either your fantasy playoffs have arrived or they're coming within the next few weeks.

Regardless of whether you've actually reached elimination games, these next few weeks will be critical.

This is why successfully working the waiver wire is as important as ever. There's one last round of byes in Week 12—the Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings are away—and it will be important to set up roster depth for the playoff stretch.

When considering playoff depth, it's as important to know who not to keep around as it is to know who to scoop up.

Here, you'll find a look at the top adds and drops for Week 12, as well as an examination of some waiver-wire targets who may prove more valuable over the long term. All choices are based on PPR scoring.

Fantasy Football Week 12 Adds

Nick Foles, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans

Jonathan Williams, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants

Hunter Renfrow, WR, Oakland Raiders

Vance McDonald, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos

Fantasy Football Week 12 Drops

Philip Rivers, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants

Ty Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions

Frank Gore, RB, Buffalo Bills

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Green Bay Packers

Rashard Higgins, WR, Cleveland Browns

O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, Cleveland Browns

Long-Term Spotlight: Jonathan Williams, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

One of the top waiver-wire targets heading into Week 12 is Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Williams.

Starting back Marlon Mack suffered a fractured hand in Week 11 and is expected to miss at least this week's game against the Houston Texans. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, he also suffered a broken metacarpal in his right hand.

Given Mack's injury and the performance of Williams on Sunday, the Colts may not feel the need to rush their starter back into action. Williams carried the ball 13 times for 116 yards. He also caught a pass for 31 more yards.

The 25-year-old should be a viable option over the next two weeks, as long as Mack remains out. The Texans rank a middling 13th in run defense, while the Tennessee Titans—Indy's Week 13 opponent—rank 12th

According to FantasyPros, Williams is available in 98 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Long-Term Spotlight: Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Looking beyond the next couple of weeks, New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton becomes a prime waiver target. The rookie has become one of Daniel Jones' favorite targets and a legitimate playmaker for New York.

"He's come on the scene and made a name for himself," fellow Giants receiver Golden Tate said of the 22-year-old, per Peter Botte of the New York Post.

In his last game, Slayton caught 10 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns. It was his second two-score performance in three weeks.

While the Auburn product will have a tough matchup this week—against the Chicago Bears—things loosen up after that. New York finishes the season with games against the Green Bay Packers, the Philadelphia Eagles (twice), the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Redskins.

Slayton is currently available in 75 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.

Long-Term Sleeper: Bo Scarbrough, RB, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough is more of a sleeper pick than a must-add, but he's worth a gamble if you can afford the roster spot. He appeared in his first game for the Lions in Week 11 and performed well, carrying the ball 14 times for 55 yards and a touchdown.

More importantly, the 23-year-old's tough running against the Dallas Cowboys provided a spark that has been missing ever since Kerryon Johnson landed on injured reserve.

"I thought he ran hard, thought he showed the physical part of the run game," head coach Matt Patricia said, per Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. "That was good for us to see."

If Scarbrough continues to run hard, he'll likely remain Detroit's top option at running back moving forward. Things will get tough for him after this week's bout with the Washington Redskins (133.9 rushing yards per game allowed). The Lions' next three opponents are against the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, it's hard to find available starting backs this late in the season, and that's exactly what the Alabama product could be for the Lions. He's currently available in 99 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.