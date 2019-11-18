Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Hold Off Philip Rivers, Chargers on MNF in Mexico City

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes got the Kansas City Chiefs back on track Monday with a 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The reigning MVP didn't have his best game at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City but did enough to carry the Chiefs to just their third win since September. Kansas City had lost four of six entering Week 11 but is 7-4 and still in first place in the AFC West.

The only team to win at Arrowhead Stadium last regular season, the Chargers couldn't find the same success. Philip Rivers threw four interceptions as the squad fell to 4-7 in a disappointing season.

Notable Fantasy Stats

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs: 19-of-32, 182 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 5 carries, 59 yards

Darrel Williams, RB, Chiefs: 11 carries, 35 yards, 1 TD; 2 catches, 8 yards

Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs: 7 catches, 92 yards, 1 TD

Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers: 28-of-52, 353 yards, 1 TD, 4 INTs

Melvin Gordon III, RB, Chargers: 14 carries, 69 yards; 3 catches, 21 yards

Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers: 5 carries, 24 yards; 8 catches, 108 yards

Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers: 8 catches, 71 receiving yards, 1 TD

Patrick Mahomes Has Quiet Night

Mahomes didn't look anything like himself in the first half, producing just a 36.2 quarterback rating. He threw his second interception of the season and failed to sustain drives.

Interestingly, it was the quarterback's running ability that helped the offense early on:

With Damien Williams out with a rib injury and Tyreek Hill suffering a hamstring injury, the Chiefs were limited.

A rare sign of life from Mahomes came on a beautiful connection to Travis Kelce in the third quarter:

LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams also added touchdowns on six-yard runs in the second and third quarters to keep the offense afloat, though it was certainly a down game by one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

Mahomes will need to come through with better games if the Chiefs are going to match expectations this season.

Miscues Cost Chargers Chance at Upset

Like many teams, the Chargers moved the ball with ease against the Chiefs defense.

Los Angeles piled up 312 yards in the first half alone, while running backs Melvin Gordon III and Austin Ekeler showcased their skill sets with big games.

Late in the third quarter, Rivers found Keenan Allen for a key touchdown:

Mistakes remained an issue for the Chargers, however, as they have for much of the season.

Rivers turned it over twice in the first half, to Derrick Nnadi (with the help of Frank Clark) and Tyrann Mathieu:

Add in a missed 40-yard field goal, and Los Angeles trailed 10-9 at halftime despite seemingly dominating the game.

The fourth quarter was a major disappointment for the Chargers, who had four chances at a game-tying drive after Allen helped cut the lead to seven (Rivers connected with Hunter Henry for a two-point conversion). The first three of those drives featured 10 plays, 24 yards and a pick by Rashad Fenton:

The Chargers marched 77 yards to the red zone on their last opportunity, but Daniel Sorensen picked off Rivers in the end zone with 18 seconds to play:

Los Angeles had chances to win the game—especially with the defense keeping Mahomes in check—but couldn't get out of its own way.

What's Next?

Both teams are on byes in Week 12 as they return to the United States. In Week 13, the Chiefs will host the Oakland Raiders in an important divisional battle. The Chargers will visit the last-place Denver Broncos.