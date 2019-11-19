Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: Positional Overview, Guide and Advice

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

Some weeks, fantasy football points are at a premium. Week 11 of the 2019 NFL season was not one of them.

Three different quarterbacks cleared the 30-point mark. That doesn't include Jimmy Garoppolo or Sam Darnold, who both threw four touchdown passes. It also leaves out Kyler Murray and Jeff Driskel, who both threw for two scores and ran for another.

There was so much production to go around, even the tight end position saw six players go for 17-plus points.

We're already crossing our fingers and hoping Week 12 will see similar levels of offensive eruption.

Week 12 Fantasy Football Top-10 Rankings

Quarterback

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Rams

2. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles

3. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

5. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

6. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

7. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

8. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos

9. Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders at New York Jets

10. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins

Lamar Jackson is just toying with opposing defenses at this point.

His seven incompletions on Sunday were the most he's had in three weeks. He hasn't thrown an interception since Week 5. He has 11 total touchdowns to show for the last three games, and this was his seventh straight game with at least 60 rushing yards.

Only elite defenses have a hope of containing him. The Rams allowed 300-plus passing yards to Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston this season. Jackson's spot atop this ranking is set in stone.

Also, this feels strange to say about Aaron Rodgers, but he's a sneaky-good play this week.

He hasn't always piled up numbers this season, but he has thrown for 300 yards three different times. Could he really make this week a fourth against the vaunted 49ers defense? Don't rule him out. He's coming off of a bye, and San Francisco has allowed three of its four highest point totals to opposing quarterbacks the last three weeks.

Oh, and it's hard to imagine the California native has forgotten about the 49ers passing him over in the 2005 draft.

Running Back

1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

3. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins

4. Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders at New York Jets

5. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants at Chicago Bears

6. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

7. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots

9. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets vs. Oakland Raiders

10. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens

Did anyone bump Alvin Kamara out of their circle of trust during his two-game absence? Because it's clearly past time to get him back in it.

His Week 10 return was somewhat quiet, although he still managed eight receptions on 10 targets during a game in which New Orleans offense malfunctioned early and often. Still, the four rushing attempts he had in that contest might've given risk-averse owners some reason for pause.

But those reasons are out the window after Week 11. He not only maintained all of his aerial involvement—catching all 10 of his targets for 47 yards—he also turned 13 rushes into 75 yards. Making the latter numbers more impressive, they came against a Buccaneers defense allowing the second-fewest rushing yards per game. Kamara is ready to roll against a Panthers defense allowing the sixth-most yards in the category.

Elsewhere, does anyone have a clue how to value Saquon Barkley right now?

He's on a short list of the NFL's most talented backs, but that hasn't always mattered this season. His last time out, he managed a meager 31 scrimmage yards on 18 touches. Of course, two weeks before that, he had 143 scrimmage yards and a score on 27 touches, so he can go off at any time.

You're obviously starting him, you just have no clue what to expect.

Wide Receiver

1. Michael Thomas, New Orleans vs. Carolina Panthers

2. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

4. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles

5. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

6. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

7. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

8. D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

9. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins

10. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens

Michael Thomas caught eight passes for 114 yards and a score on Sunday. For plenty of players, that would qualify as a career day. That's not exactly how Thomas' quarterback, Drew Brees, described it.

"Ho-hum," Brees told reporters.

Brees was half-joking, of course, but Thomas is seemingly making the spectacular become routine. This was his fourth straight outing with triple-digit yards and the sixth time he's cleared 100 this season. His average output is 9.4 receptions for 114.1 yards and 0.5 touchdowns. He's as good as it gets at his position.

If you don't have the luxury of owning Thomas, then hopefully you have some exposure to this probable Bucs-Falcons shootout.

Tampa and Atlanta allow the most and seventh-most fantasy points respectively to wide receivers, per Yahoo Sports. Oddsmakers have already tagged this contest with a 52-point over/under, per Caesars Sportsbook. Get as much of this game as possible.

Tight End

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers

2. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders at New York Jets

3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Rams

4. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks

5. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens

6. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

7. Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

8. Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles

9. Ryan Griffin, New York Jets vs. Oakland Raiders

10. Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

It isn't often the top player at a position comes with a question mark attached, but George Kittle's uncertain status makes him one of the exceptions.

Knee and ankle injuries have sidelined him the past two weeks. But whenever he makes it back inside the lines, his status as an elite option will remain the same. Even with the time off, he remains the team's leader in receptions, targets and receiving yards.

This season, any sign of life from a tight end is worth taking note. Ryan Griffin has flashed several times over the past few weeks.

His most recent outing was his best, snagging all five of his targets Sunday for 109 yards and a touchdown. But this was the third time in four weeks, he's been targeted at least four times. His average output in those three games is five grabs for 75 yards and a score. With Chris Herndon done for the year and Sam Darnold heating up, Griffin has the chance to keep the momentum going.

Kicker

1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Rams

2. Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens

3. Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

4. Ka'imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

5. Joey Slye, Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

6. Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles

7. Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots

8. Matt Prater, Detroit Lions at Washington Redskins

9. Daniel Carlson, Oakland Raiders at New York Jets

10. Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Defense/Special Teams

1. Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

2. Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants

3. Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos

4. Oakland Raiders at New York Jets

5. New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

6. Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7. Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins

8. Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Rams

9. Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

10. Detroit Lions at Washington Redskins