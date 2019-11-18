NFL Power Rankings Week 12: 2019-20 Conference Standings and Super Bowl Odds

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Week 11 of the 2019 NFL season was short on surprises, showing how firm the league's hierarchy is becoming.

While no team has mathematically secured a playoff spot or been eliminated from contention, it's getting clearer which clubs are likely making plans to play in January and which should not.

With Week 12 approaching, let's get to the latest conference standings and Super Bowl odds, per Caesars Sportsbook, as part of our fresh batch of power rankings.

2019 NFL Power Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

1. Baltimore Ravens (+500)

2. New England Patriots (+275)

3. San Francisco 49ers (+700)

4. Seattle Seahawks (+1300)

5. New Orleans Saints (+400)

6. Green Bay Packers (+1000)

7. Minnesota Vikings (+1600)

8. Kansas City Chiefs (+1100)

9. Dallas Cowboys (+1400)

10. Houston Texans (+4500)

11. Buffalo Bills (+4000)

12. Los Angeles Rams (+5000)

13. Oakland Raiders (+3500)

14. Indianapolis Colts (+3500)

15. Tennessee Titans (+25000)

16. Philadelphia Eagles (+4000)

17. Carolina Panthers (+20000)

18. Cleveland Browns (+7500)

19. Pittsburgh Steelers (+7500)

20. Chicago Bears (+40000)

21. Jacksonville Jaguars (+25000)

22. Los Angeles Chargers (+10000)

24. Atlanta Falcons (+50000)

23. Detroit Lions (+500000)

25. Denver Broncos (+100000)

26. Arizona Cardinals (+2000000)

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+250000)

28. New York Jets (+200000)

29. New York Giants (+500000)

30. Miami Dolphins (+500000)

31. Washington Redskins (+2000000)

32. Cincinnati Bengals (n/a)

Conference Standings

AFC

New England Patriots (9-1)

Baltimore Ravens (8-2)

Buffalo Bills (7-3)

Indianapolis Colts (6-4)

Kansas City Chiefs (6-4)

Houston Texans (6-4)

Oakland Raiders (6-4)

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5)

Tennessee Titans (5-5)

Cleveland Browns (4-6)

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-6)

Los Angeles Chargers (4-6)

Denver Broncos (3-7)

New York Jets (3-7)

Miami Dolphins (2-8)

Cincinnati Bengals (0-10)

NFC

San Francisco 49ers (9-1)

Green Bay Packers (8-2)

New Orleans Saints (8-2)

Seattle Seahawks (8-2)

Minnesota Vikings (8-3)

Dallas Cowboys (6-4)

Los Angeles Rams (6-4)

Philadelphia Eagles (5-5)

Carolina Panthers (5-5)

Chicago Bears (4-6)

Detroit Lions (3-6-1)

Arizona Cardinals (3-7-1)

Atlanta Falcons (3-7)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7)

New York Giants (2-8)

Washington Redskins (1-9)

Trending Up: Baltimore Ravens

Here's a fun fact about the Ravens you've probably forgotten: Four weeks into the season, they were a .500 team. Oh, and one of their two losses came against the Cleveland Browns.

The Ravens, of course, have buried that so-so start beneath a mountain of consecutive victories. Sunday's 41-7 stampeding of the Houston Texans pushed Baltimore's win streak to a current NFL-best six. No other team has won more than three in a row.

The Ravens can do no wrong right now. Lamar Jackson might be the MVP favorite at this point. Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards tag-team to form a potent one-two punch in the backfield. Mark Andrews is a touchdown machine (three in the last two weeks). Marquise Brown is a home-run-waiting-to-happen. In two of the last three weeks, this defense has held the Patriots and Texans to a combined 27 points.

"This squad is no longer a fun little story about Lamar Jackson and his transformation into a superstar quarterback," NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha wrote. "It's about a team that is building the chemistry, the confidence and the cohesiveness that tends to define championship squads."

Free-Falling: Carolina Panthers

It feels like the Panthers have played about a dozen different seasons so far.

Their 0-2 start seemed apocalyptic once Cam Newton went down. Their 4-0 surge immediately afterward put Christian McCaffrey into the MVP race and made Kyle Allen an early favorite for the best story in football. But after the Week 7 bye, the Panthers again find themselves on the brink of disaster.

They're just 1-3 since, their lone triumph coming against a Titans team that changed quarterbacks midseason. They were steamrolled by San Francisco (51-13), held off by Green Bay (24-16) and then blitzed again by Atlanta (29-3).

"Guys in this locker room got to realize playing in the NFL is a lot more than just running around and looking cool," Greg Olsen told reporters Sunday. "You've got to play."

Here's a sobering thought: What if this is the Panthers' level of play now?

Wait and See: San Francisco 49ers

It's hard to question a 9-1 team, and that's not entirely what we're doing. San Francisco deserves what it's getting as far as its seat atop the conference standings and its lofty position in the power rankings.

But the Niners' rise has been so sudden—they won four games last season—that we're still learning about this team. And if they play like they have the last few weeks, not all of what we're learning will be good.

In their last three games, they have two wins over the Cardinals and a loss to the Seahawks. The Niners trailed in both of those victories, including slipping into a 16-point hole on Sunday. They were two scores down to the Seahawks, too, before falling short in overtime.

Teams are daring Jimmy Garoppolo to beat them, which has almost silenced the running game. While Garoppolo has nine touchdowns in these three games, he's thrown three interceptions in the last two and could've had more if not for some drops by the opposing defenses.

Granted, every team will have a tough stretch, and almost all would be thrilled if their rocky moments resulted in a 2-1 record. But the Niners haven't been as sharp as they were early, and if they can't get it straightened out, they're at risk of tumbling down the standings.

Over the next three weeks, they draw the Packers at home and then both the Ravens and Saints on the road. This is when we'll find out just how much they've improved this season.