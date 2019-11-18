Meet the Blind RB from Arizona Who's Scoring Touchdowns | B/Real

Meet Adonis Watt, the blind high school running back who's scoring touchdowns. Watt lost his vision at five years old and on the same day he signed up to play youth football. Now, he’s hooping with the help of music and scoring TDs for his team. Watch future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald surprise Adonis and his teammates on the premiere of B/Real Season 2. 

