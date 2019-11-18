NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Updated Standings, Predictions Before MNF

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens do not have the best record in the NFL, but they could make a case that they are the top team in the league right now.

As part of their six-game winning streak, the Ravens have knocked off a trio of squads currently positioned in playoff spots.

John Harbaugh's team has wins over a pair of direct competitors for the top position in the AFC, and it has a chance to knock off the NFC's No. 1 seed in two weeks.

San Francisco is about to enter a gauntlet that begins with a Week 12 clash with Green Bay. If the 49ers get through games versus the Packers, Ravens and New Orleans Saints with a 2-1 or 3-0 record, they may lay claim to the No. 1 spot in the NFL power rankings.

New England can also stake a claim to be the NFL's top team, and if it gets through its next three games, it could ease into the postseason.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Baltimore (8-2)

2. New England (9-1)

3. San Francisco (9-1)

4. Green Bay (8-2)

5. New Orleans (8-2)

6. Seattle (8-2)

7. Minnesota (8-3)

8. Buffalo (7-3)

9. Kansas City (6-4)

10. Dallas (6-4)

11. Indianapolis (6-4)

12. Oakland (6-4)

13. Houston (6-4)

14. Los Angeles Rams (6-4)

15. Philadelphia (5-5)

16. Tennessee (5-5)

17. Pittsburgh (5-5)

18. Carolina (5-5)

19. Cleveland (4-6)

20. Los Angeles Chargers (4-6)

21. Jacksonville (4-6)

22. Atlanta (3-7)

23. New York Jets (3-7)

24. Chicago (4-6)

25. Arizona (3-7-1)

26. Detroit (3-6-1)

27. Denver (3-7)

28. Tampa Bay (3-7)

29. New York Giants (2-8)

30. Miami (2-8)

31. Washington (1-9)

32. Cincinnati (0-10)

Predictions

Baltimore Moves Level With New England

It is hard to imagine anyone stopping Lamar Jackson at the moment.

Baltimore faces a trio of tough defenses in the coming weeks, but the Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills and 49ers have not been perfect on that side of the ball of late.

The Rams, who host the Ravens in Week 12, have allowed the fifth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, but they let up over 90 in four of their last five games.

Between Jackson, Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards, the Ravens racked up at least 130 rushing yards in each of their 10 games.

After giving up 23 points from Weeks 5-8, the 49ers allowed over 25 points to Arizona twice and Seattle in the last three weeks.

San Francisco conceded 66 road points, while the Ravens produced 20 points in all of their five home games.

Buffalo impressed by racking up 37 points in Week 11 versus Miami, but that was more of an outlier to its season scoring average.

The only two times the Bills eclipsed the 30-point mark in 2019 were against Miami.

As Baltimore's offense continues to shine, its defense has given up 40 points since its Week 9 bye.

In Week 11, the Ravens conceded their second-lowest yardage total of the season while holding an opponent to single digits for the first time.

All the AFC North leader needs is New England to lose once and it puts the teams level with two defeats. In that situation, the Ravens would take over the No. 1 seed through their head-to-head tiebreaker.

It is possible the Patriots slip up once in the next three weeks against either Dallas, Houston or Kansas City.

New England's defense could be gashed by Ezekiel Elliott in Week 12. The Patriots conceded 369 rushing yards to Cleveland and Baltimore before its bye week.

Houston is 3-1 at home and it plays the Patriots in the middle of a three-game home stand that starts Thursday versus Indianapolis.

Deshaun Watson is 0-2 versus the AFC East leader, but both of those contests were decided by one possession.

Patrick Mahomes also played in a close contest with the Patriots in 2018, as the Chiefs fell by three points at Gillette Stadium.

If Mahomes or Watson are sharp in the pocket and do not commit turnovers, one of them could earn a key victory in the AFC playoff hunt.

If the Patriots grind through that stretch with three victories, they will likely be the No. 1 seed since they close with Cincinnati, Buffalo and Miami.

But for the time being, there is a legitimate chance the Ravens steal home-field advantage due to upcoming matchups.

San Francisco Drops From NFC's Top Spot

San Francisco has not been convincing enough in the last three games to make us believe they will end the regular season with one loss.

In the last two weeks, the 49ers have turned the ball over five times and have been held under 100 rushing yards.

That is a concerning trend for a squad that relied on its rushing attack to open up opposing defenses.

In two of their next three contests, the 49ers face the third-and-sixth best rushing defense units in New Orleans and Baltimore.

Opposing Aaron Rodgers, Jackson and Drew Brees in consecutive games could also damage a secondary that had two of its worst statistical showings in Weeks 9 and 10.

Although Kyle Shanahan's team has conceded five rushing touchdowns, it ranks 21st in ground yards conceded.

That is troubling with Aaron Jones, Jackson, Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara ahead on the docket.

If the 49ers are unable to take away the rushing threat of the Packers, Ravens or Saints, they could be in for a rough few weeks.

The matchups with Green Bay and New Orleans are the most important for playoff seeding, as the 49ers hold a one-game lead on both squads.

Based off their recent performances, it is hard to see the 49ers going 3-0 in their upcoming stretch.

If they slip up twice, they may be in a fight for the NFC West since Seattle is just a game back and it holds a head-to-head tiebreaker from Week 10.

