NFL Playoff Picture 2019: Week 12 Wild-Card Hunt, Standings and Super Bowl Odds

The NFL regular season is more than halfway complete, and it's becoming clear which teams will have a chance to make the playoffs and potentially go on to play in Super Bowl LIV and which ones will not.

Many of the league's top teams this season are not a surprise. The New England Patriots, who won the Super Bowl last season, are one of only two one-loss teams in the NFL, while the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers are among the finest in the NFC and the Baltimore Ravens are another exciting group in the AFC.

One surprise, however, is the San Francisco 49ers, who are 9-1 and were the last team to suffer its first loss this season. The 49ers have the best record in the NFC, and they've emerged as a potential Super Bowl contender thanks to their strong defense and solid offense.

With Week 11 of the NFL season nearly over and heading into Week 12, here's a look at the current playoff picture in both the AFC and NFC, followed by odds for each team to win Super Bowl LIV.

AFC Playoff Picture

Division Leaders

1. New England (9-1)

2. Baltimore (8-2)

3. Indianapolis (6-4)

4. Kansas City (6-4)

Wild-Card Standings

5. Buffalo (7-3)

6. Houston (6-4)

7. Oakland (6-4)

8. Pittsburgh (5-5)

9. Tennessee (5-5)

10. Cleveland (4-6)

11. Jacksonville (4-6)

12. L.A. Chargers (4-6)

13. Denver (3-7)

14. N.Y. Jets (3-7)

15. Miami (2-8)

16. Cincinnati (0-10)

While the Patriots and Ravens have a firm hold on the leads in their respective divisions, the Colts and Chiefs are in tight races.

The Colts are only in first because they beat the Texans earlier this season. However, both teams are 6-4 and play again on Thursday night in Houston. That game could help determine the AFC South title, because if Indianapolis beats Houston again, it will hold the tiebreaker between the two teams, which could be crucial later in the season.

The Chiefs have yet to play their Week 11 game, as they take on the AFC West-rival Chargers on Monday night in Mexico City. However, it's another division rival that's tied with Kansas City atop the AFC West. That's Oakland, which has won three straight games to improve to 6-4 and enter the AFC playoff hunt.

Should the Texans and/or Raiders not take over the lead in their respective division, both will be battling for wild-card spots down the stretch.

The Bills hold the top wild-card spot, but they have had a fairly light schedule. All seven of their wins have come against teams that are .500 or worse, while they've lost their only two games that were against teams currently with winning records.

Buffalo has some difficult games down the stretch, including road contests at Dallas, Pittsburgh and New England and a home matchup against Baltimore. If the Bills are going to make the playoffs, they may need to win a few of those.

NFC Playoff Picture

Division Leaders

1. San Francisco (9-1)

2. Green Bay (8-2)

3. New Orleans (8-2)

4. Dallas (6-4)

Wild-Card Standings

5. Seattle (8-2)

6. Minnesota (8-3)

7. L.A. Rams (6-4)

8. Philadelphia (5-5)

9. Carolina (5-5)

10. Chicago (4-6)

11. Detroit (3-6-1)

12. Arizona (3-7-1)

13. Atlanta (3-7)

14. Tampa Bay (3-7)

15. N.Y. Giants (2-8)

16. Washington (1-9)

Even though the 49ers have the best record in the NFC, they only have a one-game lead in the NFC West. That's because the Seahawks are 8-2, which has them in the top wild-card spot and potentially in position to overtake the division lead.

San Francisco's only loss came against the Seahawks, and the two teams will face off again in Week 17 in Seattle. It's possible that game may not only decide the NFC West, but also which team gets the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC playoffs.

Like the 49ers, the Packers are having a strong season, sitting at 8-2, yet their lead in the NFC North is only a half-game. The Vikings are 8-3, currently in the second wild-card spot, but they've won six of their last seven games and could potentially overtake the Packers for the division lead.

Green Bay beat Minnesota earlier this year, but the two teams will face off again in Week 16 in Minneapolis.

The Cowboys are also in a tight division race, as they hold a one-game lead over the Eagles. That could remain a close battle as Dallas has some tough games coming up, including this Sunday's matchup at New England.

The only team with a commanding division lead in the NFC is the Saints, who are three games ahead of the Panthers in the NFC South. New Orleans should have no trouble winning the division, and it will be a strong threat to return to the NFC Championship Game this season and potentially go deeper.

Super Bowl Odds (via Caesars)

New England Patriots +250 (bet $100 to win $250)

New Orleans Saints +500

Baltimore Ravens +600

San Francisco 49ers +600

Green Bay Packers +800

Kansas City Chiefs +1100

Dallas Cowboys +1200

Seattle Seahawks +1200

Minnesota Vikings +1600

Philadelphia Eagles +2000

Indianapolis Colts +3000

Los Angeles Rams +3000

Houston Texans +3500

Buffalo Bills +4000

Oakland Raiders +4000

Pittsburgh Steelers +6000

Los Angeles Chargers +7500

Carolina Panthers +10000

Cleveland Browns +10000

Tennessee Titans +15000

Chicago Bears +20000

Jacksonville Jaguars +20000

Denver Broncos +25000

New York Jets +50000

Atlanta Falcons +100000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +100000

Detroit Lions +200000

New York Giants +200000

Arizona Cardinals +250000

Miami Dolphins +500000

Cincinnati Bengals +2000000

Washington Redskins +2000000

The Patriots likely have the best odds to win the Super Bowl because of their strong year and their past success, which includes winning the championship last season. They know how to get through the AFC playoffs and have already proved they're capable of winning the title.

In the NFC, the Saints have the best odds. Not only were they one win away from reaching the Super Bowl last season, but this year they won five straight games with backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater leading their offense while Drew Brees recovered from right thumb surgery.

That proved New Orleans' all-around talent level, which will certainly make it tough to beat in the playoffs.

While many of the other best teams are obviously at the top of this list, two teams with lesser odds that could be good bets at this point are the Seahawks (+1200) and Vikings (+1600). Both of these teams have eight wins, but they're behind the rest of the teams with eight or more victories.

Seattle and Minnesota are both talented, and the Seahawks are led by quarterback Russell Wilson, who has led the franchise to a Super Bowl championship before. Either of these teams could get hot in the playoffs and take down some of the other top NFC contenders.