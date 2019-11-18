NFL Week 12 Picks: Upcoming Odds and Predictions for Full Schedule

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

There may still be one more game to play in Week 11 of the NFL season, but it's not too early to start looking ahead to Week 12, especially with some of the high-profile matchups coming up.

The week's slate begins on Thursday night with a big AFC South meeting between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans, who are both 6-4 and tied atop the division. The winner of this game will take control of the division race with only five regular-season games remaining.

Sunday will bring an exciting afternoon matchup between the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys, two of the better teams in the NFL who are each leading their respective division. Then, the Sunday night game features two of the best teams in the NFC, with the 9-1 San Francisco 49ers hosting the 8-2 Green Bay Packers.

Week 12 will end with a Monday night contest between the red-hot Baltimore Ravens, who have won six straight games to improve to 8-2, and the Los Angeles Rams.

Here's a look at the full Week 12 slate along with odds, predictions and early betting advice.

Week 12 Odds, Picks

Indianapolis at Houston (-3.5)

Tampa Bay at Atlanta (-4)

Denver at Buffalo (-5)

N.Y. Giants at Chicago (no line)

Pittsburgh (-6.5) at Cincinnati

Miami at Cleveland (-10.5)

Carolina at New Orleans (-9)

Oakland (-3) at N.Y. Jets

Seattle at Philadelphia (-2.5)

Detroit at Washington (no line)

Jacksonville at Tennessee (-3)

Dallas at New England (-6.5)

Green Bay at San Francisco (-3)

Baltimore at L.A. Rams (no line)

Picks made against the spread. Odds courtesy of Caesars.



Early Betting Advice

The Thursday night matchup may be a difficult game to bet on, as the Colts and Texans have both been inconsistent so far this season.

Indianapolis won five of six before dropping back-to-back games to Pittsburgh and Miami in Weeks 9 and 10. But it bounced back with a win over Jacksonville on Sunday. Meanwhile, Houston has yet to win more than two straight games this season, and it fell at Baltimore on Sunday.

These two teams already faced off once this season, with the Colts beating the Texans 30-23 in Indianapolis in Week 7. But with both teams' inconsistent play and Houston now having the home-field advantage, expect Deshaun Watson to lead the Texans to a bounce-back showing after they scored only seven points vs. the Ravens.

Bet on the Texans to open Week 12 with a win over the Colts, beating them by at least four points.

If you're looking for a potential underdog to bet on this week, consider the Seahawks on the road against the Eagles.

Seattle handed San Francisco its first loss of the season in Week 10, and it will be fresh coming off a bye for its matchup at Philadelphia. The Seahawks have won three straight games, including back-to-back overtime victories over the Buccaneers and 49ers.

The Eagles have had some struggles this season, and they fell to 5-5 with a home loss to the Patriots on Sunday. That marked their third defeat in five games, and they've yet to win more than two straight.

With the Seahawks building momentum and having the extra 2.5 points on the betting line, pick them to win again this week and keep their NFC West race with the 49ers competitive.

Another potential underdog to watch is the Packers in the Sunday night matchup against the 49ers.

This should be an excellent game, as Green Bay and San Francisco are two of the best teams in the NFL this season. Plus, the 49ers have played thrilling games that have come down to the wire in each of the past two weeks.

Although this game could truly go either way, it's worth taking a chance betting on the Packers, who have an extra three points on the line. They'll be fresh coming off a bye, and veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers can always put them in position to win tough games.