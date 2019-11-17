Eric Reid Says Colin Kaepernick Met His Goal at Workout: 'He Proved He Can Play'

Daniel Gluskoter/Associated Press

Although Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned after Saturday's workout, former teammate Eric Reid was impressed at what he saw from the quarterback.

"The goal was accomplished," Reid said after the Carolina Panthers' game Sunday, per David Newton of ESPN. "He proved he can play this game. He proved he can throw the ball. Elite. That's what an NFL executive said."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that an executive called Kaepernick's arm talent "elite."

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added some more scouting reports from those in attendance:

Reid, who was one of the first to join Kaepernick in kneeling during the national anthem when both were with the San Francisco 49ers, was in attendance at the workout.

"Of course, I'm going to be there for my brother," the Panthers safety said Sunday.

The problem was the lack of teams that showed up to the eventual workout after a late change in location.

Kaepernick was scheduled to work out at the Atlanta Falcons' training facility but moved to a local high school after arguments over a waiver and the ability to film the workout, per Schefter. Only eight teams ended up attending the session.

The quarterback's agent, Jeff Nalley, admitted he wasn't expecting a contract following the workout.

"I'll be honest, I'm a little bit pessimistic because I've talked to all 32 teams. I've reached out to them recently, and none of them have had any interest," Nalley said, per Vaughn McClure of ESPN.

Still, Reid is happy with Kaepernick's performance Saturday.

"The proof of the workout was to show he can play the game, was to show he can throw the ball, and he did that."

