49ers Shock Betting World with Last-Second Fumble Recovery TD vs. Cardinals

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2019

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. #30 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates alongside wide receiver Kendrick Bourne #84 after scoring on a 25 yrad touchdown reception against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of the NFL game at Levi's Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Never gamble. 

That's the lesson for bettors who took the Arizona Cardinals plus-9.5 points for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco won the NFC West showdown 36-26, but it was the ending that was of particular note for those in Las Vegas.

Arizona was trying to go 78 yards with a number of laterals on the final play of the game while trailing 30-26, but the ball sprung loose. San Francisco defensive back D.J. Reed Jr. scooped it up and returned it for a touchdown to clinch the win and a gutting loss for gamblers backing the Cardinals.

It was a stunning swing in terms of the point spread, even if it didn't change the outcome of the game.

Making it all the more painful was the fact that the Cardinals controlled the majority of the contest and jumped out to a 16-0 lead in the first half. The 49ers gradually climbed within striking distance before Jimmy Garoppolo hit Jeff Wilson Jr. for a 25-yard touchdown to take the lead with less than a minute remaining.

San Francisco improved to 9-1 and maintained its lead over the 8-2 Seattle Seahawks in the tight NFC West race.

It also made sure some bettors joined the Cardinals in heartbreak.

