Week 12 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates

A notable injury at running back will shake up fantasy football lineups for Week 12, so managers must find a potential replacement for the short-term future.

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack ran all over the Jacksonville Jaguars defense Sunday, logging 14 rush attempts for 109 yards, but he exited the game with a significant injury. For now, the coaching staff seems to have a backup in place to handle the majority of carries. Who's in line for an expanded role in Week 12?

Even in a loss, the Miami Dolphins have some continuity that should appeal to fantasy owners. No, it's not quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, but one of his wide receivers has put together a solid year with a bright outlook for the remainder of the season.

Lastly, managers may want to consider taking a peek at the tight end market. There are two budding talents gaining some traction in their respective passing attacks.

Let's take a look at 10 pickups to target for Week 12—all owned in fewer than 70 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Sunday 7:45 p.m. ET.

Week 12 Pickups and Breakout Candidates

QB Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns (54 percent owned)

QB Sam Darnold, New York Jets (22 percent owned)

QB Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders (69 percent owned)

RB Jonathan Williams, Indianapolis Colts (1 percent owned)

RB Derrius Guice, Washington Redskins (54 percent owned)

RB Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers (65 percent owned)

WR DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins (58 percent owned)

WR Phillip Dorsett, New England Patriots (30 percent owned)

TE Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks (26 percent owned)

TE Noah Fant, Denver Broncos (28 percent owned)

Sam Darnold threw for a career-high four touchdowns against the Washington Redskins on Sunday. He connected with different pass-catchers on each score, which indicates his ability to scan the field and go through progressions after the snap.

In Week 12, at home, Darnold will have another favorable matchup against the Oakland Raiders, who ranked 26th in passing yards allowed and gave up the second-most touchdowns (24) through the air going into Week 11.

The Raiders could play in the next contest without slot cornerback Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring), so wideout Jamison Crowder could have another strong outing lining up on the inside. He would extend his touchdown streak to four games with another score against Oakland.

Also, wideout Robby Anderson showed signs of fantasy life Sunday, securing his first touchdown reception since Week 6. His speed on the perimeter may cause some issues for the Silver and Black's secondary.

If you need a streamer at quarterback, Darnold is an ideal option with boom potential against Oakland's below-average aerial defense.

RB Jonathan Williams, Indianapolis Colts (1 percent owned)

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Jonathan Williams should list atop the waiver wire.

Mack fractured his hand in Sunday's game, and the team will face the Houston Texans in four days for Thursday Night Football.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Mack isn't expected to suit up against the Texans, which leaves Williams in line for a big workload in Week 12. The latter logged 13 rush attempts for 116 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the last outing.

The Colts dominated the Jaguars in the trenches, rushing for 264 yards. This unit should be able to shred the Texans run defense, which allowed 263 yards on the ground to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

With Mack out and fellow running back Jordan Wilkins sidelined over the last two outings because of an ankle injury, pick up Williams and insert him into the RB2 or flex spot.

WR DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins (58 percent owned)

Eric Espada/Getty Images

DeVante Parker had his best game of the season against the Buffalo Bills, who allowed the third-fewest passing yards going into Week 11. He logged seven receptions for 135 yards in a losing effort.

For the third time this season, Parker saw 10 targets in the passing attack, which bodes well for his opportunities going forward. He doesn't have much competition for looks downfield with undrafted rookie wideout Preston Williams on injured reserve (knee). Five Dolphins pass-catchers had six targets Sunday.

In eight out of 10 contests, Parker has at least three catches and 55 receiving yards. He also leads the team in touchdown receptions (four).

Parker will go up against the Cleveland Browns' mediocre pass defense, which gave up 17 touchdowns in 10 games and ranks 15th in yards. If the fifth-year veteran is hanging around the waiver-wire pool, add him to bolster your wide receiver group.

TE Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks (26 percent owned)

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Remember to stay one step ahead of the crowd. While most fantasy managers will look for Sunday's under-the-radar breakout performers, think back to last week's Monday Night Football contest.

The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers battled in a physical contest, but tight end Jacob Hollister established a bit of a trend, securing a touchdown reception in consecutive games. He's recorded three in total.

Since Will Dissly went down with a torn Achilles and landed on injured reserve, Hollister has become the go-to pass-catching option at tight end. Quarterback Russell Wilson targeted him 16 times over the Seahawks' last two games.

In Week 10, Hollister tied wideout DK Metcalf for a team-leading 10 targets and recorded the Seahawks' only receiving touchdown. Within a short window, the third-year tight end has established a rapport with Wilson, who leads the top-scoring passing offense in the league (23 touchdowns).

Despite tight end Ed Dickson's imminent return from an offseason knee scope, Hollister should remain the lead playmaker at the position because of his instant chemistry with Wilson.