Ravens' Mark Ingram: Lamar Jackson Leads MVP Race, Says Critics Can Come See Him

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram II is ready to meet up with anyone who doesn't think Lamar Jackson is the MVP.

Ingram took to the podium following Sunday's 41-7 win over the Houston Texans and called Jackson the "MVP frontrunner" before adding, "If anybody else got to say something different about that, then come see me."

He also gave his teammate an entertaining introduction before giving way to "Lamar Jackson in the flesh."

Jackson is building himself quite the MVP case.

Sunday's game was a head-to-head showdown with a fellow MVP contender in Deshaun Watson and another challenger in the AFC race in the Texans. All Jackson did was throw for 222 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions while adding 86 yards on the ground with his typical elusiveness and speed in the open field.

He was far better than Watson, who threw for 169 yards, zero touchdowns and an interception in defeat.

The aerial showing was notable for Jackson's MVP credentials and continued a recent trend after he threw for three touchdowns and zero interceptions the last time out against the Cincinnati Bengals. From Oct. 6 through Nov. 3, the Louisville product threw for two touchdowns and three interceptions in four total games.

He was still racking up head-turning running numbers and led the Ravens to wins all four times out, maintaining his MVP status in the process.

Now that he is torching defenses through the air and on the ground, Jackson is firmly in the award discussion heading into the stretch run.

Just ask Ingram.