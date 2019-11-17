DeAndre Hopkins Calls for Change to PI Reviews After Shocking Non-Call vs. Colts

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 17, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Houston Texans jogs to the sidelines during a game against the Oakland Raiders at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. The Texans defeated the Raiders 27-24. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins wants the NFL to change the way it is handling pass interference replay reviews.  

Following Sunday's 41-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Hopkins took to Twitter and said, "As a leader in the NFL, we need someone new in New York deciding calls," referencing a non-call in the end zone on Baltimore defensive back Marlon Humphrey that was upheld upon replay review:

The shocking no-call drew plenty of reaction from social media:

Hopkins was one of the few bright spots for the Texans on Sunday. He finished with seven catches for 80 yards in defeat but could have posted much better numbers if he came down with the catch during the play in question.

The call didn't impact the final outcome given the margin of victory, but it underscores the new reality in the NFL. While coaches can challenge pass interference this year following the controversial ending to last season's NFC Championship Game, the calls on the field are largely being confirmed.

With the Hopkins play serving as a backdrop, Kevin Seifert of ESPN suggested: "Stop challenging pass interference, NFL coaches. Stop. No more. Don't fall for this charade any longer."

Seifert noted coaches have lost 32 of their last 33 pass interference challenges this year, as not even Hopkins' play drew a flag or overturned the call.

Related

    Redskins Fans: ‘Sell the Team’

    The few Washington fans left in blowout loss to 2-7 Jets are letting Dan Snyder have it

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Redskins Fans: ‘Sell the Team’

    jimbrady
    via Twitter

    FedEx Field Is Pretty Much Empty for Redskins-Jets Game

    NFL logo
    NFL

    FedEx Field Is Pretty Much Empty for Redskins-Jets Game

    The Big Lead
    via The Big Lead

    NFL Blows Another PI Review ❌

    Marlon Humphrey was all over DeAndre Hopkins and the refs still didn’t overturn the no-call

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Blows Another PI Review ❌

    Darrelle Lincoln
    via Total Pro Sports

    Report: Docs Tell Stafford He Has Six-Week Injury

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Docs Tell Stafford He Has Six-Week Injury

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report