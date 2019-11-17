DeAndre Hopkins Calls for Change to PI Reviews After Shocking Non-Call vs. Colts

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins wants the NFL to change the way it is handling pass interference replay reviews.

Following Sunday's 41-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Hopkins took to Twitter and said, "As a leader in the NFL, we need someone new in New York deciding calls," referencing a non-call in the end zone on Baltimore defensive back Marlon Humphrey that was upheld upon replay review:

The shocking no-call drew plenty of reaction from social media:

Hopkins was one of the few bright spots for the Texans on Sunday. He finished with seven catches for 80 yards in defeat but could have posted much better numbers if he came down with the catch during the play in question.

The call didn't impact the final outcome given the margin of victory, but it underscores the new reality in the NFL. While coaches can challenge pass interference this year following the controversial ending to last season's NFC Championship Game, the calls on the field are largely being confirmed.

With the Hopkins play serving as a backdrop, Kevin Seifert of ESPN suggested: "Stop challenging pass interference, NFL coaches. Stop. No more. Don't fall for this charade any longer."

Seifert noted coaches have lost 32 of their last 33 pass interference challenges this year, as not even Hopkins' play drew a flag or overturned the call.