B/R Staff NFL Week 11 Report Card: Patriots' Standing Among League's Best Teams

At 9-1 and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the New England Patriots are the logical choice for the NFL's best team.

Or, are they?

During their last two contests, the Patriots lost to the Baltimore Ravens and struggled against the Philadelphia Eagles despite an extra week to prepare for Carson Wentz and Co.

Offensively, the Patriots are cycling through offensive linemen, wide receivers and tight ends. They're simply not operating at their usual high standard. Wide receiver Julian Edelman, not Tom Brady, threw New England's only touchdown during Sunday's 17-10 victory. Maybe the Patriots are a solid team that benefited from a relatively easy schedule.

All of these are reasons to question the Patriots' standing in professional football's current hierarchy.

How well do the Patriots grade against the league's current elite?

Mike Freeman: Incomplete



I'm copping out like a punk because I do not know. The one thing that always happens with New England is we begin to say they are done. Or, they're not good anymore. Or, they're not the best, and then they beat the crap out of the league and end up in the Super Bowl. I suspect the Patriots have more than a few surprises left this season.



Mike Tanier: C-



The Baltimore Ravens are better. Period.



Brent Sobleski: C



As the great philosopher Ric Flair once said, "To be the man, you gotta beat the man." The Ravens already beat the Patriots. And New England may not even be the league's current Becky Lynch version of "The Man," since the NFC's San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers have a say in this matter.

Brad Gagnon: D



The Ravens look a lot more powerful and have a lot more going for them right now, and Baltimore beat the Patriots a couple of weeks ago. The Pats have a negative scoring margin in games against teams that had winning records when they faced them. That's a concern.



Gary Davenport: B



Are the Patriots the best team in the NFL right now? No. They aren't even the best team in the AFC. But so long as the Pats find a way to hold on to the No. 1 seed in the AFC, I'm not going to pick against them in January.