Report: Jay-Z 'Unhappy' with How Colin Kaepernick Handled NFL Workout

Ben Hider/Associated Press

Jay-Z, who reportedly pressured NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to host a workout for Colin Kaepernick, is "unhappy" that the quarterback spurned the league's event for one of his own in Atlanta on Saturday.

TMZ Sports reported the rapper and mogul feels Kaepernick "turned a legitimate workout into a publicity stunt." According to the report, Jay-Z believes the NFL was being "genuine" in giving Kaepernick the opportunity.

Kaepernick held his own workout, which was live-streamed and open to the media, after his representatives and the NFL could not agree on a number of issues related to the event. While there were 25 teams scheduled to be at the NFL-hosted workout, only eight were in attendance for Kaepernick's, according to agent Jeff Nalley.

Jay-Z has a close relationship with NFL management since his Roc Nation imprint signed a partnership with the league in August. The deal calls for Roc Nation to advise the NFL on Super Bowl performances, other forms of live entertainment and social justice issues.

Radio personality Nessa, who has been dating Kaepernick since 2015, blasted Jay-Z for inking the deal while the quarterback remains unemployed. Jay-Z had previously been a staunch supporter of Kaepernick and his protests against police brutality and racial discrimination.

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since the 2016 season, which saw him become a national lightning rod by kneeling in protest during the national anthem. Earlier this year, he and safety Eric Reid agreed to settle a collusion lawsuit they filed against the NFL, claiming owners held them out of the league due to the protests.

Kaepernick is 28-30 as an NFL starter, throwing for 72 touchdowns against 30 interceptions with the San Francisco 49ers. He led the franchise to a Super Bowl appearance in 2013.