Lamar Jackson, Ravens Demolish Deshaun Watson, Texans in 41-7 Win

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

In a battle of two of the most exciting players in the NFL, Lamar Jackson easily outdueled Deshaun Watson as the Baltimore Ravens earned a 41-7 win over the Houston Texans.

Jackson scored four touchdowns as the Ravens secured a key conference home win at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore entered as the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL and continued to thrive offensively, even against a team coming off a bye.

The squad now has a three-game lead for first place in the AFC North with an 8-2 record and can start putting its sights on a first-round bye.

The Texans fell to 6-4 with only their second loss since September as the defense struggled without J.J. Watt and Watson couldn't do anything offensively.

Notable Fantasy Stats

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens: 17-of-24, 222 passing yards, 4 TDs, 9 carries, 86 rushing yards

Mark Ingram II, RB, Ravens: 13 carries, 48 rushing yards, 3 catches, 37 receiving yards, 2 TDs

Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens: 4 catches, 75 receiving yards, 1 TD

Deshaun Watson, QB, Texans: 18-of-29, 169 passing yards, 1 INT

Carlos Hyde, RB, Texans: 9 carries, 65 rushing yards, 1 TD

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Texans: 7 catches, 80 receiving yards

Lamar Jackson Strengthens MVP Case in Win

Few players in football have been as impressive this season as Jackson, and he dazzled once again Sunday.

The quarterback showcased his usual mobility while picking up chunks of yards on the ground:

Of course, he was just as impressive throwing the ball with four touchdown passes:

Whatever he was doing offensively, he was must-see television:

Jackson was efficient, accurate and spread the ball around, making his running ability just a bonus to his elite level of play.

If this continues, he should be a top contender for the league's MVP award with the Ravens being especially difficult to beat for the rest of the year.

Deshaun Watson Struggles Against Ravens Pass Rush

Watson had done some incredible things this season, but he wasn't able to find much breathing room against the Ravens defense.

The Ravens finished with seven sacks in the game plus 10 quarterback hits as the Texans offensive line was routinely beaten.

Of course, it wasn't always the line's fault. Watson continually tried to do too much, including on the first possession of the game:

Several more times, Watson either took a bad sack or made poor decisions with the ball:

It kept the Texans from getting anything going offensively in an important game.

There was plenty of blame to go around from the quarterback to the line to the receivers who couldn't get open, but it was a disappointing performance in Baltimore.

What's Next?

Both teams will be playing on prime time in Week 12. The Texans have a short week before facing the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, while the Ravens will go on the road Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.