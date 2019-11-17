Week 11 NFL Picks: Predictions for Vegas' Final Odds, Props on Sunday's Schedule

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Betting on the NFL is all about picking the right matchups. And there are some favorable ones coming up in Week 11.

For example, the Oakland Raiders, who are making a push to be in the AFC playoff picture, are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals, the only winless team in the NFL. That means there will likely be some smart bets to make on the Raiders and their players.

There are plenty of other prop bets that should help bettors have a strong week. Before taking a look at some of those, here's the full Week 11 slate along with odds and predictions.

Week 11 Odds, Picks

Dallas (-7) at Detroit; Over/Under 46.5 points

New Orleans (-5.5) at Tampa Bay; O/U 49.5

Atlanta at Carolina (-4); O/U 49.5

Jacksonville at Indianapolis (-2.5); O/U 43

Denver at Minnesota (-10); O/U 40

N.Y. Jets at Washington (-2.5); O/U 38

Buffalo (-6.5) at Miami; O/U 40.5

Houston at Baltimore (-4.5); O/U 51.5

Arizona at San Francisco (-9.5); O/U 43.5

New England (-4.5) at Philadelphia; O/U 44.5

Cincinnati at Oakland (-12.5); O/U 48.5

Chicago at L.A. Rams (-6.5); O/U 39.5

Kansas City (-4) vs. L.A. Chargers in Mexico City; O/U 52

Picks made against the spread. Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Week 11 Prop Bets

There are several bets to make Sunday that should be good choices for bettors to cash in on.

One of them is New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees' passing yards total against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay is allowing an NFL-worst 298.9 passing yards per game, and New Orleans is poised for a bounce-back game after a rare poor offensive showing last time out against the Atlanta Falcons.

Even though the Saints didn't score a touchdown in Week 10, Brees still completed 32 of his 45 pass attempts for 287 yards. He should have no trouble exceeding that total against a lesser pass defense.

Oddschecker shows bookmakers are offering a bet for Brees to have more than 309.5 passing yards Sunday. That should be an easy total for him to reach, as he will likely lead the Saints to a win in a game that should have plenty of offense on both sides.

Another good yards total to bet on Sunday is New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell's rushing output.

Bell has a favorable matchup against the Washington Redskins, who rank 28th in the NFL in run defense (136 rushing yards allowed per game). And he's been playing better in recent weeks, as last week he scored his first touchdown since Week 6.

In his past two games, Bell has amassed 189 total yards. And he should rack up plenty of yards against Washington. That total should be well above 58.5 on the ground, which is an available bet for Bell's rushing yards week, per Oddschecker.

Not only that, but Bell could have his best game on the ground this season. He hasn't exceeded 70 rushing yards in any game, which seems like it could change against the Redskins.

If you're looking for an overall offense to bet on, go with the Raiders against the winless Bengals.

Oakland should have no trouble piling up points against Cincinnati, so feel comfortable betting on the Raiders to score at least 30 points, which some bookmakers are offering at 10-11, per Oddschecker. The Raiders have scored at least 24 points in six straight games, some of which have been against much more difficult opponents.

Expect rookie running back Josh Jacobs to carry a lot of the load for Oakland. He's had more than 100 total yards in five of his past six games, and he's had three touchdowns over his past two outings.

Jacobs and the Raiders should run all over the Bengals en route to a big win.