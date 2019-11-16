Video: Colin Kaepernick Says He's NFL-Ready, Wants Transparency After Workout

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 16, 2019

RIVERDALE, GA - NOVEMBER 16: Colin Kaepernick looks on during the Colin Kaepernick NFL workout held at Charles R. Drew High School on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Following his workout in front of a select group of NFL scouts, Colin Kaepernick wrapped up his performance with a speech. 

Talking to a gathered crowd, Kaepernick thanked the scouts and media who showed up before saying he is "ready to go anywhere," is prepared to "interview with any team at any time" and his agent is "ready to talk to any team" interested in signing him. 

That message came in the wake of a dispute between Kaepernick and the NFL over the location of his workout.

The league initially set up the event to take place in Atlanta at the Falcons' practice facilities with 25 teams confirmed to attend and video being made available to the clubs within 24 hours of the event, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

Kaepernick's representatives sent out a statement at 2:30 p.m. ET, 30 minutes prior to the event was scheduled to begin, that they were moving it to a different location with a 4 p.m. ET start time in order to make it available to the media. 

The NFL responded with its own statement, saying it was "disappointed" with Kaepernick's decision not to appear for the workout at the location it set up:

Kaepernick has been an unrestricted free agent for the past three seasons. The 32-year-old is looking to make his return to the NFL since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2017. 

