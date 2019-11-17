NFL Week 11 Live-Stream Guide, Game Times and TV Schedule

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Another Sunday of the NFL season has arrived, and in Week 11, there are some solid matchups to enjoy.

The Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans will face off in what should be a high-scoring contest between two of the top teams in the AFC. The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles go head-to-head in a Super Bowl LII rematch. And then on Monday night, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will play in Mexico City.

Those are just a few of the games to watch in Week 11, as the San Francisco 49ers and several other top teams will also be in action Sunday.

Television Map

Per 506 Sports.

Game Times and TV/Live-Stream Schedule



Sunday, Nov. 10

Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Denver Broncos at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

New York Jets at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and NBC Sports app

Monday, Nov. 11

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN app

Week 11 Preview

On Sunday, several of the NFL's top teams will look to bounce back and avoid the start of losing streaks. And all three are favored to do that.

The 49ers, Patriots and New Orleans Saints all lost their most recent games, but each team remains at the top of its division and is still among the best in the league this season.

San Francisco was the last unbeaten team in the NFL and had won eight straight games to open the year before losing to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. The 49ers will look to get back on track against the NFC West-rival Cardinals. These two teams played in Arizona in Week 9, a matchup San Francisco won 28-25.

Despite no longer being undefeated, the 49ers have remained optimistic leading up to Sunday's game.

"I think we have a good mindset with it," San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "It's just a sense of urgency in the [practice] building. It's good to see that."

The Patriots had their bye week after they suffered their first loss of the season, falling to the Baltimore Ravens. Like San Francisco, New England also opened the year with eight consecutive wins.

Now, the Patriots face the Eagles on Sunday, and it will be the first time the two teams have faced off since Super Bowl LII. Philadelphia won that matchup 41-33 to earn the first championship in franchise history.

And even though the Patriots came back and won the Super Bowl last season, they still remember that loss to the Eagles.

"That's a lot of mental scar tissue from that year," Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "That was a tough game. In a lot of ways, we learned from that year, and we came back stronger the next year. We won the Super Bowl in '18. I think everything is a matter of perspective, and when you play in that game and you play great teams, you're not going to win them all."

While the 49ers and Patriots are coming off losses to strong teams, the Saints had a surprising defeat in Week 10. They fell to the Atlanta Falcons at home for their second loss of the season, which also marked only Atlanta's second win.

New Orleans will look to respond with a favorable matchup at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who struggle to stop the pass—they allow an NFL-worst 298.9 yards through the air per game. That should lead to a big game for the Saints offense. However, that's not the mindset they are taking into the game.

"I'm saying just in general, I don't look at statistics and then judge a defense or anyone based just on the statistics," New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "I'm going to turn on the tape, I'm going to trust what I see and then I'm going to go out to execute according to that."

With the 49ers, Patriots and Saints all Super Bowl contenders this season, expect them to win Sunday.