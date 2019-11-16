Colin Kaepernick Moves Workout Location, Time After NFL Denied Media Access

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Colin Kaepernick made a late change in the venue for his workout in front of NFL teams Saturday.

Per a news release from Kaepernick's representatives, Ben Meiselas and Jeff Nalley (via ESPN's Adam Schefter), the workout will begin at 4 p.m. ET at a new location in Atlanta that will be open to the media:

The NFL had set Kaepernick's workout for 3 p.m. and invited all 32 teams to attend via a memo Tuesday. The event is scheduled to include an on-field workout and an interview with video of both being made available to every club.

Per the release, the league declined Kaepernick's request to allow media and an independent film crew into the event "to observe and film it ... to ensure transparency."

Schefter on Wednesday reported the NFL declined to provide the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback with a list of coaches and team executives who would be in attendance. Schefter added Friday that more than 24 teams were expected to have representatives at the event.

Saturday will mark the first time Kaepernick has worked out in front of an NFL team since he became a free agent in March 2017. He talked with the Seattle Seahawks in April 2018, but the organization reportedly postponed a visit when he would not say he would stop kneeling during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice and police brutality.

Kaepernick has not played since the 2016 season. He started 11 games for the 49ers in that campaign, throwing for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns with four interceptions.