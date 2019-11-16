Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Latest Fantasy Football Lineup Advice for Sunday

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Another week closer to the fantasy football playoffs, and making the right lineup decisions is more crucial than ever.

There are plenty of fantasy owners out there who will be battling for a playoff spot over the next several weeks, and they need to have the right players in their lineups and on their bench. Now is not the time to skip the research.

Here are the best start and sit options for Week 11 of the NFL season.

Start 'Em

QB: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

QB: Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

RB: Brian Hill, Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

RB: Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals

WR: Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans

WR: DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons

WR: Mohamed Sanu, New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles

TE: Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans

TE: Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Saints are in good position to rebound from Week 10's rare poor offensive showing. They scored no touchdowns in a 26-9 home loss to the Falcons, which will end up being an outlier rather than a trend.

New Orleans will bounce back against a struggling Tampa Bay defense that especially can't stop the pass, making Drew Brees and Jared Cook must-start players this week.

With Devonta Freeman out, Brian Hill should get the majority of the carries for the Falcons this week. He had 71 total yards and a touchdown against the Saints last week, and he should have a similar showing with a week of preparation as the starter under his belt.

Josh Jacobs and DJ Moore are obvious must-starts in their respective matchups, as both have had a lot of recent success and are in good matchups.

Mohamed Sanu had a solid showing in his second game with the Patriots, turning 10 receptions into 81 yards and a touchdown. With extra preparation for Sunday's game following the bye week, he's poised for another strong showing against the Eagles, who have struggled to stop wideouts this season.

Sit 'Em

QB: Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos

QB: Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears

RB: David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

RB: Sony Michel, New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles

WR: Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

WR: Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys

WR: Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

TE: Noah Fant, Denver Broncos at Minnesota Vikings

TE: Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots

Jared Goff is an obvious choice to sit this week, as the Rams quarterback has struggled this season and will be facing a solid Bears defense. He's coming off his worst fantasy game of the season, in which he threw two interceptions and lost a fumble without scoring a touchdown against the Steelers.

There will be better options on the waiver wire.

David Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald need to be on fantasy benches this week for the Cardinals' challenging road matchup against the 49ers. Johnson had a quiet return from injury last week, recording only 10 total yards against the Buccaneers, while Fitzgerald hasn't had a 100-yard game since reaching the mark in back-to-back games to open the season.

Arizona may have had a decent showing in its last matchup against San Francisco, but the 49ers will be motivated at home coming off a loss.

At tight end, Noah Fant should remain on the bench this week because of his difficult matchup. The Vikings haven't allowed a touchdown to a tight end this season, so if the Broncos are going to win, they'll likely have to rely on their other offensive weapons.