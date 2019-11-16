NFL Predictions Week 11: Full Projections, Odds, Highlighting Top Fantasy Stars

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Week 11 of the NFL season will feature several of the league's top teams looking to bounce back from losses.

The San Francisco 49ers suffered their first defeat of the season in Week 10, but they will be looking to get back on track Sunday. So will the New Orleans Saints, who are coming off their second loss of the year. The New England Patriots, who had a bye in Week 10, suffered their first defeat the week before.

Heading into Week 11, here's a look at the full slate of games, along with odds and predictions, followed by three fantasy stars to watch.

Week 11 Odds, Picks

Dallas (-6.5) at Detroit; Over/Under 47 points

New Orleans (-5.5) at Tampa Bay; O/U 49.5

Atlanta at Carolina (-4.5); O/U 49.5

Jacksonville at Indianapolis (-2.5); O/U 43.5

Denver at Minnesota (-10); O/U 40

N.Y. Jets at Washington (-2.5); O/U 38.5

Buffalo (-6.5) at Miami; O/U 40

Houston at Baltimore (-4.5); O/U 52

Arizona at San Francisco (-10); O/U 45

New England (-4) at Philadelphia; O/U 44.5

Cincinnati at Oakland (-11.5); O/U 48.5

Chicago at L.A. Rams (-6.5); O/U 40

Kansas City (-4) vs. L.A. Chargers in Mexico City; O/U 52

Fantasy Stars to Watch

QB Drew Brees, NO (at TB)

Drew Brees is a prime candidate to have a bounce-back week after he was held without a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10. Although he went 32-for-45 for 287 yards, it wasn't a great fantasy day for the Saints quarterback because he couldn't get New Orleans into the end zone.

This is a favorable matchup for Brees, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are allowing an NFL-worst 298.9 passing yards per game this season. He was recovering from right thumb surgery when New Orleans played Tampa Bay in Week 5, which was a 31-24 win for the Saints.

That previous meeting between these teams was one of New Orleans backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's best performances, as he passed for 314 yards and four touchdowns. Expect a similarly stellar performance for Brees while he gets the Saints back on track with a win.

RB Josh Jacobs, OAK (vs. CIN)

Much like the Buccaneers struggled to stop the pass, the Cincinnati Bengals are having trouble against the run. Cincinnati is allowing an NFL-worst 173 yards per game on the ground this season. And that doesn't seem like it's going to be any different in Week 11.

Josh Jacobs is having a strong rookie season, and he's been a consistent fantasy back all year. He's rushed for more than 70 yards in seven of his nine games, which includes going over the century mark in three of his past five. Over his past two games, Jacobs has recorded 221 total yards and three touchdowns.

With the Oakland Raiders likely going to win big, Jacobs should get plenty of touches—and rack up a lot of yards while getting them. This could be the best game yet for the rookie running back.

WR D.J. Moore, CAR (vs. ATL)

D.J. Moore has been solid all season, but he hadn't posted a 100-yard game through the first eight gameweeks. Now, the Carolina Panthers receiver is on a 100-yard streak.

Over his past two games, Moore has 16 receptions for 221 yards in games against the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers. He's also been targeted at least eight times in each of the Panthers' past five games. And coming off a contest in which he had season highs in receptions (nine) and yards (120), Moore is poised for another strong showing.

Expect Moore to lead Carolina's offensive attack against the Atlanta Falcons, who have struggled against the pass for much of the season.