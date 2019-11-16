Week 11 NFL Picks: Predictions for Sunday's Games, Odds Guide, Over-Under Tips

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers have combined to give up 55 touchdowns.

The two defenses allowed at least 300 total yards in their last five games, which leads us to believe they could produce a high-scoring affair in Week 11.

Additionally, Matt Ryan and Christian McCaffrey have performed well in recent meetings, and both players have produced scores on a consistent basis in 2019.

While the trends suggest the over may hit at Bank of America Stadium, the opposite can be said about the clash between the New York Jets and Washington Redskins.

Neither side has impressed on a consistent basis, and it may be hard for them to eclipse one of two totals set under 40.

NFL Week 11 Schedule

All Times ET



Odds via Caesars; predictions against the spread in bold



Sunday, November 17

Houston at Baltimore (-4.5) (O/U: 52) (1 p.m., CBS)

Jacksonville at Indianapolis (-2.5) (O/U: 43.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Buffalo (-6.5) at Miami (O/U: 40) (1 p.m., CBS)

Denver at Minnesota (-10.5) (O/U: 40) (1 p.m., CBS)

Atlanta at Carolina (-4.5) (O/U: 49.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Dallas (-6.5) at Detroit (O/U: 47) (1 p.m., Fox)

New Orleans (-5.5) at Tampa Bay (O/U: 49.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

New York Jets at Washington (-2.5) (O/U: 38.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Arizona at San Francisco (-10) (O/U: 45) (4:05 p.m., Fox)

Cincinnati at Oakland (-11.5) (O/U: 48.5) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

New England (-4) at Philadelphia (O/U: 44.5) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Chicago at Los Angeles Rams (-6.5) (O/U: 39.5) (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, November 18

Kansas City (-4) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (O/U: 52) (8:15 p.m., ESPN; Game in Mexico City)

Over/Under Tips

Atlanta at Carolina Over 49.5

The two defenses set to square off at Bank of America Stadium have had lackluster showings in recent weeks.

Before holding New Orleans to nine points in Week 10, the Falcons allowed over 20 points to each of their eight opponents. The Panthers have also been gashed for 20 or more points in all but one of their nine contests.

In Carolina's four home games, an average of 50.5 points has been scored, including 104 in the last two against Jacksonville and Tennessee.

If you apply the over/under of 49.5 to Atlanta's five road games, three of them would have hit the over.

As he always is, McCaffrey could be the key to Carolina adding on to the score. In his two clashes with the Falcons in 2018, he earned 317 total yards.

A year ago, Matt Ryan threw for 511 yards and five touchdowns against the Panthers, and in 2017, he had a pair of 300-yard performances versus his NFC South foe.

If even some of those trends extend into Sunday, the over has a good chance of hitting.

Getting it at 49.5 is an even better deal than earlier this week, as it opened above 50.

New York Jets at Washington Under 38.5

There should be zero trust in the New York Jets and Washington Redskins totaling 39 points for the over to hit.

Since Week 4, Washington has scored in single digits in all but one of its six games.

In their last three contests, the Redskins have failed to find the end zone against the San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.

The offense may receive a jolt with Dwayne Haskins at quarterback and Derrius Guice returning from injury, but it could take a few weeks for the two young players to gain chemistry in the backfield.

While Haskins and Guice are solid players, they may not be able to fix Washington's futility in a single game.

After racking up 1,009 total yards in the first three weeks, Washington earned 1,323 total yards in the last six contests.

Before lighting up the New York Giants defense for 34 points in Week 10, the Jets reached 20 points on a single occasion.

In their two victories, the Jets have recorded 58 points. In seven losses, they produced 72 points.

If that trend holds true, a pick in favor of the Jets as a 2.5-point underdog would lead us to believe they will put up somewhere around 20-25 points.

That might be a good sign for over bettors, but then you have to factor in what Washington can contribute to that total.

Based on their recent performances, it is hard to believe the Redskins can reach double digits, which leaves the over in doubt.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference

