Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Updated Positional Breakdown for Flex and PPR

Thursday Night Football was eventful, and not only for the late-game skirmish.

Invested owners were surely glad to see Baker Mayfield post his second multi-score, interception-free outing in as many weeks. On a related note, Jarvis Landry found the end zone for his third straight week. And while Nick Chubb went without a touchdown, he had a drool-worthy volume level of a season-high 27 carries.

But considering the contest only produced 28 total points, hopefully you had limited exposure to the contest and won't have your top players in action until later this weekend. If that's the case, you'll be glad you came here for our top-40 flex rankings in the point-per-reception stakes and a closer examination of three of our selections.

Top-40 Flex PPR Rankings for Week 11

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers (vs. Atlanta Falcons)

2. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings (vs. Denver Broncos)

3. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

4. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys (at Detroit Lions)

5. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

6. Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders (vs. Cincinnati Bengals)

7. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. Los Angeles Chargers)

8. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars (at Indianapolis Colts)

9. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons (at Carolina Panthers)

10. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans (at Baltimore Ravens)

11. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. New Orleans Saints)

12. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys (at Detroit Lions)

13. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. New Orleans Saints)

14. Mark Ingram, RB, Baltimore Ravens (vs. Houston Texans)

15. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Kansas City Chiefs)

16. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers (vs. Atlanta Falcons)

17. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots (at Philadelphia Eagles)

18. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Kansas City Chiefs)

19. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. Los Angeles Chargers)

20. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars (at Indianapolis Colts)

21. Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts (vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

22. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Kansas City Chiefs)

23. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions (vs. Dallas Cowboys)

24. Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets (at Washington Redskins)

25. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams (vs. Chicago Bears)

26. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos (at Minnesota Vikings)

27. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals (at Oakland Raiders)

28. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams (vs. Chicago Bears)

29. Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers (vs. Arizona Cardinals)

30. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos (at Minnesota Vikings)

31. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills (at Miami Dolphins)

32. Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Kansas City Chiefs)

33. John Brown, WR, Buffalo Bills (at Miami Dolphins)

34. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens (vs. Houston Texans)

35. Mohamed Sanu, WR, New England Patriots (at Philadelphia Eagles)

36. James White, RB, New England Patriots (at Philadelphia Eagles)

37. Ronald Jones, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. New Orleans Saints)

38. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears (at Los Angeles Rams)

39. Damien Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. Los Angeles Chargers)

40. Jordan Howard, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. New England Patriots)

Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Kansas City Chiefs)

A contract holdout delayed Melvin Gordon's 2019 debut, then hampered his ability to find his footing. He debuted with just 38 scrimmage yards and didn't clear 50 through his first four outings.

But hopefully you never jumped ship, because if the last two weeks are any indication, Gordon might be all the way back.

The Chargers are leaning on him more than they have all season (23 touches each of the last two weeks), and he's responding with huge volume numbers. He had 109 scrimmage yards two weeks back, then bumped that number to 133 last Thursday. He found the end zone three times in that stretch.

A Week 11 date with the Chiefs in Mexico City should help him continue this mid-season surge.

"Expect a heavy dose of him as the Bolts try to slow down KC," ESPN's Matthew Berry noted. "Five times this season have seen their running backs rush for at least 150 yards versus the Chiefs as Kansas City allows the third-most yards per carry (5.14) and is bottom-six in terms of both yards before and after first contact."

Could Joe Mixon be on course for his own Gordon-style re-emergence?

Could Joe Mixon be on course for his own Gordon-style re-emergence?

Granted, Mixon was down earlier and lower than Gordon. Trapped in a brutal Bengals offense, it took Mixon three weeks for his first double-digit fantasy performance of the season, and it was another five weeks after that when he cleared 15-plus again.

But the Bengals are all-in on Mixon right now, and they may not have a choice with fourth-round rookie Ryan Finley stepping in for a benched Andy Dalton. Cincinnati ran Mixon an absurd 30 times last week—an eye-opening number in any situation, but an almost unfathomable one in a 49-13 loss—and while that total clearly isn't sustainable, he did log 21 touches the week prior.

Mixon is a good player; yes, even in this offense. And when he gets a chance to produce, he typically does. He's had 15-plus carries five times this season; he only scored single digits in one of those games, and he went for 15-plus in three.

The Raiders allow the 11th-most fantasy points to running backs, per Yahoo Sports. As hard as it's been at times to trust Mixon this season, he should have the opportunity and matchup to warrant it this week.

Mohamed Sanu, WR, New England Patriots (at Philadelphia Eagles)

Mohamed Sanu is an expert route-runner. Tom Brady knows as well as anyone how to maximize an expert route-runner.

It's a match made in (fantasy) football heaven.

"I certainly have a way that I like the receivers to play, so it's hard to get someone up to speed in a very short amount of time. But he's done everything we could expect and more," Brady said of Sanu on Patriots All Access (h/t ESPN's Mike Reiss).

Sounds encouraging, right? It gets better.

As the old adage goes, actions speak louder than words. So, even though it's good to hear Brady speak so highly of Sanu, it's even better to see the future Hall of Fame quarterback target him a whopping 14 times in only their second game together.

Sanu, by the way, caught 10 of those passes for 81 yards and a score. Those numbers came against the Ravens, who allow the 17th-most fantasy points to wide receivers, per Yahoo Sports; the Eagles, Sanu's Week 11 opponent, surrender the eighth-most production to the position.