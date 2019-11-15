Colin Kaepernick's Workout Reportedly Expected to Be Attended by over 24 Teams

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

A vast majority of NFL teams are reportedly expected to send a representative to watch free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick work out Saturday in Georgia.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday the current count is "more than 24," though exact details about which teams will and won't be in attendance haven't been announced.

The latest update directly from the NFL on Thursday listed 11 clubs:

Kaepernick will attempt to prove his NFL readiness after nearly three years away from the league with an interview, athletic testing and on-field quarterback drills.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network provided the complete schedule:

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed Friday his team was going to skip the event, though he suggested the front office may review the footage.

"We're not going to have anybody there," Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan radio in Dallas, per Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated. "We'll look at the tape if we need any information."

Although it will be difficult for most of the league's coaches to attend with Week 11 games set to take place Sunday and Monday, general managers may attend. It sounds like most of the teams have decided to at least have a scout or other talent evaluator check out the former San Francisco 49ers starter.

Kaepernick last played for the Niners during the 2016 season. He opted out of his contract with the Niners in March 2017 and has remained a free agent ever since. He decided against playing in another league, such as the CFL or the now-defunct AAF, while awaiting an NFL chance.

The 32-year-old Wisconsin native completed 59.8 percent of his passing attempts for 12,271 yards with 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 69 games with the 49ers. He added 2,300 rushing yards and 13 scores on the ground across his six years in San Francisco.

Whether Kaepernick is prepared to immediately take on a backup role after such a lengthy absence from competitive action is unclear. Perhaps a two-year contract that allows him to get back up to full speed this year before returning to action in 2020 makes more sense.

Regardless, things are certainly trending toward the polarizing quarterback, who started the trend of athletes kneeling for the national anthem to protest racial injustice, getting back on an NFL roster with a strong performance in Saturday's workout.