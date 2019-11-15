Myles Garrett Apologizes to Mason Rudolph in Statement After Fight vs. Steelers

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has issued a formal apology to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph for his actions in Thursday night's on-field brawl at FirstEnergy Stadium.

On Friday, Garrett was fined and suspended indefinitely, with the NFL announcing the 2018 Pro Bowler will be held out of action "at minimum for the remainder of the regular season and postseason." The third-year pro must meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell before being reinstated.

Garrett will appeal the suspension, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

In the closing minutes of Cleveland's 21-7 victory, Garrett made a late tackle on Rudolph. The two players tussled on the ground momentarily, with Rudolph grabbing at Garrett's helmet on the ground.

Garrett responded by grabbing Rudolph by the facemask and ripping the Steelers quarterback's helmet off, subsequently hitting him on the head with it.

Pittsburgh guard David DeCastro took Garrett down to the ground following the helmet swing, and center Maurkice Pouncey delivered a series of punches and kicks as DeCastro pinned Garrett on the turf. Pouncey was suspended for three games; he is expected to appeal, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rudolph said after the game Garrett's actions were "bush league" and a "total coward move":

Garrett expressed remorse during his postgame media session, telling reporters that his behavior was "embarrassing" and "foolish." He noted that it was "out of character" for him.

Of note, he was fined $10,527 in Week 1 for punching Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker. He was also fined $42,112 in Week 2 for a pair of hits on New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian, one of which resulted in a season-ending ankle injury for Siemian.

"I know who I am, and the guys within these walls know who I am, and that's not me," Garrett said in September, per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. "I'm not going to do anything to try and hurt this team or take out any player outside the rule book. I'm just going to keep playing this game the way it's supposed to be played and that's violently but passionately."

The 2017 No. 1 overall pick has found himself in another unfortunate situation, but he appears to be willing to take responsibility for his latest actions.