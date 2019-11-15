Antonio Brown's NFL Interview Reportedly Went 'As Well as It Could Have'

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown's meeting with the NFL on Thursday reportedly went off without a hitch.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, a source with knowledge of the meeting said it went "as well as it could have." The source added that Brown was "open and forthcoming" and "presented his case well."

Graziano noted that he would be "surprised" if the NFL makes a decision regarding discipline to Brown before next week's slate of games.

Brown was released by both the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots in September. His release from New England came after a woman who alleged he made "unwanted sexual advances" toward her in 2017 presented Sports Illustrated with threatening text messages sent to her from the same phone number she had previously used to contact Brown.

Brown's release from Oakland came before he ever appeared in a regular-season game for the team. Brown took issue with fines he incurred for missing practice during an appeal over his helmet and a team walkthrough, which led to him getting into a verbal altercation with general manager Mike Mayock.

As a result, the Raiders voided the guaranteed money in Brown's contract and ultimately released him.

After the Patriots signed him, Brown's former trainer Britney Taylor alleged that Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions in a civil lawsuit. A second woman, who he was later alleged to have sent the threatening messages, came forward with allegations against him shortly after.

After reports of a meeting with the NFL surfaced Nov. 7, Brown tweeted: "Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly ! Making money off my sweat and blood F--k the @nfl I'll never play in that shit treat black people the worse! Clear my name and go f--k your self."

Brown later deleted the tweet and reversed course:

The 31-year-old has appeared in just one game this season, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown as a member of the Patriots against the Miami Dolphins. Brown spent the previous nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In Pittsburgh, Brown was a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro. He also finished with at least 100 receptions, 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns in six consecutive seasons from 2013-2018.

If a team does sign him this season or prior to next season, it is possible that he will miss some games as a result of an NFL suspension.