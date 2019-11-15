Myles Garrett, Maurkice Pouncey, Ogunjobi Suspended for Steelers-Browns Brawl

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been suspended indefinitely for his actions during Thursday night's on-field brawl in the closing seconds of a 21-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Garrett will be suspended without pay "at a minimum for the remainder of the regular season and postseason." Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey received a three-game ban, while Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was suspended for one game.

NFL Senior Vice President of Football and International Communications Michael Signora provided a full summary of the discipline:

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Pouncey will appeal his suspension. Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reported Garrett will also appeal.

Garrett took down Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph well after a pass had been thrown, and Rudolph responded by grabbing at Garrett's helmet as the two were on the ground. The Browns pass-rusher retaliated by grabbing Rudolph by the facemask and ultimately ripping his helmet off.

Steelers offensive guard David DeCastro attempted to de-escalate the situation by separating Garrett and Rudolph. However, Rudolph continued to pursue Garrett, who then hit the Pittsburgh quarterback—who spent time in the concussion protocol in October—in the head with his own helmet.

DeCastro quickly forced Garrett onto the ground following the helmet swing. As DeCastro held Garrett on the ground, Pouncey delivered a series of punches and kicks to him.

Garrett, Pouncey and Ogunjobi, who knocked Rudolph down after the helmet swing, were ejected from the game.

After the game, Rudolph called Garrett's actions "bush league" and said it was a "total coward move":

Garrett acknowledged after the game he "lost [his] cool" while also saying he had "no clue" if he thinks he had made his final appearance of the season. Rapoport reported Friday morning it was "likely" the 2018 Pro Bowler would receive a multigame suspension.

The 2017 No. 1 overall pick has already heard from the league office on multiple occasions this season, as ESPN's SportsCenter noted:

According to ESPN Stats & Info, an on-field incident had previously resulted in a suspension longer than three games just three times in NFL history. Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict was suspended 12 games for his hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle in September. His history of reckless behavior contributed to the lengthy discipline.

Burfict was also suspended five games for a hit against Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman during the 2017 preseason, which was later reduced to three games following an appeal.

In 2006, Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth received a five-game ban for stomping on the helmetless head of Dallas Cowboys center Andre Gurode during a game.

When asked about a possible lengthy suspension for Garrett, Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said Thursday (h/t Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith), "I've never seen that in my life, so we'll wait and see."

Adam Schefter of ESPN noted it's possible Rudolph and the Steelers could file legal charges against Garrett.