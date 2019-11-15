Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson are two of the most exciting players in the NFL, as well as two of the best quarterbacks in fantasy football. So it should be fascinating when their teams, the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans, face off in a big AFC matchup Sunday.

The Ravens and Texans, who are both leading their respective divisions, will likely put up a lot of points when they go head-to-head in Baltimore. That means fantasy football owners should put players from both teams in their lineups, which of course includes Jackson and Watson.

Heading into Week 11 of the NFL season, here's a look at the fantasy football rankings for the week, along with a top matchup at each position.

Quarterback

1. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson vs. Houston Texans (24 projected points)

2. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes vs. Los Angeles Chargers (21.6)

3. Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson at Baltimore Ravens (20.6)

4. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott at Detroit Lions (19.6)

5. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen at Miami Dolphins (19.2)

6. New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (18.9)

7. Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan at Carolina Panthers (18.5)

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston vs. New Orleans Saints (17.9)

9. Indianapolis Colts QB Jacoby Brissett vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (17.2)

10. New England Patriots QB Tom Brady at Philadelphia Eagles (17.1)

Drew Brees at Tampa Bay

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

It was an uncharacteristic performance from Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, as they mustered only nine points in a home loss to the Atlanta Falcons. It was the first time that a Brees-led New Orleans offense didn't score a touchdown in a home game since the veteran quarterback came to the Saints in 2006.

But Brees is poised for a bounce-back performance against the Buccaneers, who are allowing an NFL-worst 298.9 passing yards per game. That should bode well for Brees, who will be playing his third game since returning from right thumb surgery.

Despite losing last week, Brees still went 32-for-45 for 287 yards with no turnovers. Expect him to have a similar performance but likely with multiple touchdowns in Tampa Bay.

Running Back

1. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey vs. Atlanta Falcons (27.2)

2. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook vs. Denver Broncos (23)

3. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott at Detroit Lions (20.7)

4. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (19.9)

5. Jacksonville Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette at Indianapolis Colts (18.8)

6. Oakland Raiders RB Josh Jacobs vs. Cincinnati Bengals (18.5)

7. New York Jets RB Le'Veon Bell at Washington Redskins (16.3)

8. Los Angeles Chargers RB Melvin Gordon vs. Kansas City Chiefs (15.6)

9. San Francisco 49ers RB Tevin Coleman vs. Arizona Cardinals (15)

10. Baltimore Ravens RB Mark Ingram vs. Houston Texans (15)

Josh Jacobs vs. Cincinnati

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

It's been a solid rookie season for Josh Jacobs, and he's poised to have one of his best showings yet in the Oakland Raiders' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Cincinnati, which is the only winless team in the NFL at 0-9, is allowing a league-worst 173 rushing yards per game this season. That should lead to a big day for Jacobs, who has gone over 100 yards in three of his last five games. The rookie has also scored five touchdowns over that span.

The Raiders are surging after winning back-to-back games, and they've emerged as a potential playoff contender in the AFC. They should be playing with a big lead this week, which could lead to a lot of carries for Jacobs in what should be a strong fantasy day.

Wide Receiver

1. New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (25.6)

2. Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins at Baltimore Ravens (20.3)

3. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill vs. Los Angeles Chargers (19.4)

4. Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones vs. New Orleans Saints (17.8)

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin vs. New Orleans Saints (17.6)

6. New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman at Philadelphia Eagles (17.1)

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans vs. New Orleans Saints (16.7)

8. Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper at Detroit Lions (15.5)

9. Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp vs. Chicago Bears (15.3)

10. Carolina Panthers WR DJ Moore vs. Atlanta Falcons (14.5)

Tyreek Hill vs. L.A. Chargers

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Since returning from a shoulder injury, Tyreek Hill has produced at the high level that the Kansas City Chiefs expect from him. He has scored a touchdown in four of his five games back, which includes five total touchdowns over that span.

Hill is only getting stronger, as he has 297 receiving yards and two touchdowns over Kansas City's past two games. He was also targeted a season-high 19 times last week in quarterback Patrick Mahomes' return to the Chiefs' lineup.

The Los Angeles Chargers have a solid pass defense, but tough matchups haven't slowed Hill recently, and he torched a strong Titans unit last week. Expect Hill to keep it going and play a big role for the Chiefs again on Monday night in Mexico City.

Tight End

1. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce vs. Los Angeles Chargers (16)

2. Los Angeles Chargers TE Hunter Henry vs. Kansas City Chiefs (14.6)

3. Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews vs. Houston Texans (13.7)

4. Oakland Raiders TE Darren Waller vs. Cincinnati Bengals (12.6)

5. Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz vs. New England Patriots (12.6)

6. New Orleans Saints TE Jared Cook at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10.5)

7. Los Angeles Rams TE Gerald Everett vs. Chicago Bears (9.9)

8. Carolina Panthers TE Greg Olsen vs. Atlanta Falcons (9.8)

9. Indianapolis Colts TE Jack Doyle vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (8.9)

10. Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert vs. New England Patriots (8.4)

Mark Andrews vs. Houston

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

This should be a game that features plenty of offense, and that likely means Mark Andrews is going to play a big role on the Ravens' side.

Andrews is coming off his first multi-touchdown game of the season, in which he scored twice in Baltimore's Week 10 win at Cincinnati. He also had six receptions for 53 yards in a bounce-back game after quiet showings in each of the Ravens' previous two contests.

The Texans may be allowing only 40.7 yards per game to tight ends, but it will likely still be tough for them to keep Andrews out of the end zone when the Ravens get down into the red zone. Feel confident keeping Andrews in fantasy lineups for what should be a high-scoring matchup.