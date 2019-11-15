NFL Power Rankings Week 11: Updated Standings After Thursday Night Football

Jason Miller/Getty Images

While Thursday night's game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will mostly be remembered for the actions of Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who ripped off the helmet of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and hit him on the head with it, Cleveland won the game and halted Pittsburgh's recent momentum.

For the first time this season, the Browns have won back-to-back games; after starting 2-6, they responded with victories over the Buffalo Bills and Steelers. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh had won five of six games, including four straight, before Thursday's loss.

With the Browns' win reflected in the NFL power rankings, here's a look at how all 32 teams stand entering Sunday's action.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Baltimore Ravens (7-2)

2. New England Patriots (8-1)

3. Seattle Seahawks (8-2)

4. San Francisco 49ers (8-1)

5. Green Bay Packers (8-2)

6. New Orleans Saints (7-2)

7. Houston Texans (6-3)

8. Kansas City Chiefs (6-4)

9. Minnesota Vikings (7-3)

10. Dallas Cowboys (5-4)

11. Buffalo Bills (6-3)

12. Oakland Raiders (5-4)

13. Philadelphia Eagles (5-4)

14. Carolina Panthers (5-4)

15. Los Angeles Rams (5-4)

16. Tennessee Titans (5-5)

17. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5)

18. Indianapolis Colts (5-4)

19. Chicago Bears (4-5)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-5)

21. Cleveland Browns (4-6)

22. Detroit Lions (3-5-1)

23. Los Angeles Chargers (4-6)

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6)

25. Denver Broncos (3-6)

26. Arizona Cardinals (3-6-1)

27. Atlanta Falcons (2-7)

28. New York Giants (2-8)

29. Miami Dolphins (2-7)

30. New York Jets (2-7)

31. Washington Redskins (1-8)

32. Cincinnati Bengals (0-9)

Will 49ers Bounce Back from 1st Loss?

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers were the final undefeated team in the NFL this season, but that ended Monday night when they lost to the Seattle Seahawks at home. But San Francisco is still one of the league's best teams, and it will be looking to get back on track in Week 11.

On Sunday, the 49ers host the NFC West-rival Arizona Cardinals, whom they beat on the road in Week 9. That was a 28-25 victory for San Francisco, which will be playing its third straight division game.

And even though the 49ers are no longer unbeaten, they are using that experience to try to bounce back, as San Francisco tackle Mike McGlinchey said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN):

"You learn from the good and you learn more from the bad. It's a huge step in the right direction for us to be able take as many blows as we did and play as poorly as we did and still have a chance, not only one chance but multiple chances to win that game. That's a testament to how our defense played. ... We need to do a better job on the offensive side of the ball to make sure we reward their work."

Can the Saints Do the Same?

Butch Dill/Associated Press

While the 49ers lost to a strong opponent in Week 10, the New Orleans Saints fell in a game they likely should have easily won. New Orleans suffered its second loss of the season when it fell at home to the Atlanta Falcons, who had only one victory entering that matchup.

The Saints haven't lost back-to-back games in the same season since Weeks 1 and 2 of the 2017 campaign. And they are in a good spot to keep that streak alive in a favorable matchup against the NFC South-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Week 10 was also the first time that New Orleans didn't score a touchdown in a home game with Drew Brees starting since the veteran quarterback joined the team in 2006. Brees and the Saints typically have better showings, and that should be the case Sunday in Florida.

Who Wins the Battle Between Ravens' and Texans' Offenses?

Frank Victores/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson and the Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson are two of the most exciting quarterbacks in the NFL. And Sunday, they will both be on the same field.

Two of the top teams in the AFC are set to face off, with the Ravens, who lead the AFC North, hosting the Texans, who lead the AFC South. It's possible that this could be a preview of a playoff matchup, as these teams will likely still be playing when the regular season is over.

Jackson and Watson should both lead their respective offenses to solid showings in this matchup. The only question is, which team will put up more points?