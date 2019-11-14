NFL Confirms Browns, Patriots Among 11 Teams Attending Colin Kaepernick Workout

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Eleven teams have committed to attend former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's scheduled workout in Atlanta on Saturday.

On Thursday, the NFL released a list of teams that have already announced their intentions, with the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots among the teams that will be in attendance:

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Wednesday that the NFL will not provide Kaepernick with a list of executives and coaches who will be in attendance.

Schefter broke the news on Tuesday that all 32 teams were invited to the showcase, with Kaepernick expected to participate in on-the-field work and an interview. The NFL intends to send video footage of both the workout and the interview to every team.

Although some teams plan on sending representatives to Atlanta, others have already declined:

Schefter noted that the workout comes after "several clubs" had reached out to find out more about the 32-year-old quarterback's "current football readiness," as he has been out of the league since 2016. Kaepernick made it clear that he has remained in shape:

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016, when he completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions while running for 468 yards and two scores as well. He opted out of the final year of his contract following the 2016 season after the 49ers let it be known they intended to release him.

He has not been on another NFL roster since.

Last month, Kaepernick's representatives released a statement saying the veteran passer has received "little to no response" from teams as he has attempted to resume his career:

In 2016, Kaepernick became the first NFL player to actively protest against racial injustice and police violence by first sitting, and later deciding to take a knee, during the national anthem.

In October 2017, Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging collusion against him. The case was settled in February under undisclosed terms.