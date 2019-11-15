Daily Fantasy Football Week 11: Top Picks, Value Plays for DraftKings, FanDuel

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Some of the top daily fantasy football picks for NFL Week 11 are the most reliable players in the league.

Christian McCaffrey and Michael Thomas headline a short list of stars that can be counted on to produce high numbers week after week.

Since you are working with a budget in DraftKings and FanDuel contests, you will have to mix in some value plays with the elite fantasy options.

In Week 11, a running back thrust into a starting role because of injuries and a recent addition to the top team in the AFC could be the most profitable additions to your squad.

Quarterback

Top Pick: Dak Prescott, Dallas (DraftKings: $6,700; FanDuel: $8,100)

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

In the last two games, Dak Prescott has 654 passing yards and six touchdowns.

In Week 10, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback produced his third 300-yard game of the season versus Minnesota, and he could be in line for another at Detroit Sunday.

The Lions have lost four of their last five contests, and they have allowed the ninth-most passing yards in the NFL.

Matt Patricia's side contains a worse mark in passing scores conceded, as only four franchises have let up more passing trips to the end zone.

During its poor run, Detroit has given up 265.6 passing yards per game. That total is weighed down by the 145 passing yards recorded by Chicago in Week 10.

Before last week, the Lions allowed at least 270 yards through the air to Green Bay, Minnesota, Oakland and the New York Giants.

If that trend holds, Prescott should be able to find Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and others with relative ease on the way to a potential victory.

Value Play: Carson Wentz, Philadelphia (DraftKings: $5,400; FanDuel: $7,000)

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The middle and lower quarterback tiers are filled with players you can't put a ton of trust in, which is why we have settled on Carson Wentz as the value play.

In the last three games, Wentz averaged 200 passing yards and produced a touchdown in each contest.

In each of his nine appearances, the 26-year-old has attempted at least 24 passes, and he completed 65 percent of his throws in three of the last four.

There may be concern regarding Wentz's matchup with New England, but the Patriots allowed three of their five highest passing yards against totals in three of the last four contests.

If you take the value route with Wentz, he could provide you with around 200 yards and a score or two and no turnovers.

If that is the case, you could get enough out of him to support a lineup with higher-priced running backs and wide receivers.

Running Back

Top Pick: Christian McCaffrey, Carolina (DraftKings: $10,500; FanDuel: $10,500)

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Since the start of October, Christian McCaffrey has seven rushing touchdowns and three receiving scores.

That is one of the many reasons to spend the money at the top of the running back chart to insert him into your lineup.

He is coming off three straight 100-yard rushing performances and has earned fewer than 15 carries on one occasion.

Additionally, the Carolina running back averages 116.3 total yards per game versus the Atlanta Falcons.

In 2018, McCaffrey torched his NFC South foe in the passing game, as he hauled in 26 passes for 179 yards.

In his last meeting with the Falcons, the 23-year-old recorded 178 total yards on 21 rushes and 12 receptions.

Simply put, McCaffrey is a must-start in any variety of fantasy football.

Value Play: Brian Hill, Atlanta (DraftKings: $4,800; FanDuel: $5,900)

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

On the other side of Sunday's Atlanta-Carolina game, Brian Hill should receive the bulk of the Falcons' backfield production.

Hill moved up to the top spot on the depth chart following injuries to Devonta Freeman and Ito Smith.

In Week 10, the Wyoming product earned 20 carries for 61 yards and scored on a 10-yard reception.

He has sporadically played in the NFL, but one of his few opportunities came in Week 15 of 2018, when he scampered for 115 yards on eight carries at Bank of America Stadium.

The Panthers have let up the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL, so between that and his added responsibilities in the backfield, Hill could be one of the fantasy surprises of Week 11.

Wide Receiver

Top Pick: Michael Thomas, New Orleans (DraftKings: $9,900: FanDuel: $9,000)

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

Just like McCaffrey, Michael Thomas is a must-add to your lineups.

In the last five games, New Orleans' top wideout has 52 receptions on 61 targets for 666 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

If that was not enough to convince you to play Thomas, Tampa Bay owns the third-worst passing defense and is one of four squads to allow over 20 passing touchdowns.

In five of the 26-year-old's six meetings with the Buccaneers, he has at least 90 receiving yards, and he has 11 catches on 13 targets in each of his last two.

Spending a chunk of your budget on Thomas is worth it, especially with quality bargains further down the value chart.

Value Play: Mohamed Sanu, New England (DraftKings: $5,100; FanDuel: $5,800)

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Mohamed Sanu's second game in a Patriots uniform saw him catch 10 balls on 14 targets for 81 yards and a score.

The former Atlanta wideout had an off week to further integrate himself into the New England offense, and he is facing a Philadelphia secondary that has not been great in 2019.

The Eagles have allowed over 200 passing yards in six of their nine games. The New York Jets, Buffalo and Chicago were held under that number.

Since New England's offense is much more competent than the Jets', Bills' and Bears', we expect the Eagles to move back toward their season-long trend.

Sanu could also benefit from Tom Brady's regular-season success against the NFC East side.

Even though the four meetings have spread over 12 years, Brady has a trio of 300-yard outings, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions in the regular season against Philadelphia.

Tight End

Top Pick: Mark Andrews, Baltimore (DraftKings: $6,100: FanDuel: $6,900)

Silas Walker/Getty Images

In his last meeting with Cincinnati, Mark Andrews brought in six of his eight targets for 99 yards.

That was one of eight games in which the Baltimore tight end was targeted on at least seven occasions by Lamar Jackson.

The consistent production has placed him in the upper echelon of tight ends alongside Travis Kelce and George Kittle.

If you have room in your budget for one of the top-tier tight ends, Andrews is the best pick with Kittle out injured and Kelce playing the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City.

The Bengals have allowed 509 receiving yards and three touchdowns to tight ends, while the Chargers let up 400 yards and a trio of scores to players at that position.

Additionally, Cincinnati conceded at least 375 total yards in the last five contests, with 497 allowed to the Ravens in Week 6.

That should lead to Andrews exploiting openings in the middle of the field and possibly finding holes in the red zone as well.

Value Play: Noah Fant, Denver (DraftKings: $3,700: FanDuel: $5,100)

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The buzz surrounding Noah Fant faded during his Week 10 bye, but his Week 9 performance could be an indicator of his success versus Minnesota.

With Brandon Allen under center, the tight end out of Iowa recorded a career-high 115 receiving yards.

Fant received 37 targets over nine games, but he has not developed into a consistent yardage contributor.

If his connection with Allen grew during Denver's bye, it could show against a Vikings defense that has given up the seventh-most yards to tight ends.

The concern, like it has been with most tight ends, is finding the end zone. Fant has two scores, with the other occurring in Week 4.

But if he produces a similar yardage total, he could be a useful value play even without scoring.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference

