Jorge Alberto Lopez Arrested, Charged with Vandalizing 49ers' Joe Montana Statue

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Jorge Alberto Lopez was arrested and charged with felony vandalism on suspicion of ripping the facemask off a statue of legendary San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana at Levi's Stadium.

Jon Becker of the Bay Area News Group reported Wednesday that Lopez was apprehended while wearing a Niners sweatshirt after Monday night's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The statue is paired with one of Dwight Clark to memorialize "The Catch," their game-winning touchdown connection in the 1981 NFC Championship Game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Kayla Galloway and J.R. Stone of KRON reported police believe Lopez "was intoxicated at the time of the incident."

The team has already started repairs on the statue and expect it back in original condition in time for Sunday's home game against the Arizona Cardinals, per KRON.

Montana spent 13 years with the 49ers and led the franchise to four Super Bowl titles. His No. 16 jersey is retired by the organization.