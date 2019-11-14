Jorge Alberto Lopez Arrested, Charged with Vandalizing 49ers' Joe Montana Statue

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2019

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana, center, and his wife Jennifer pose for photos next to a statue of Montana commemorating
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Jorge Alberto Lopez was arrested and charged with felony vandalism on suspicion of ripping the facemask off a statue of legendary San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana at Levi's Stadium.

Jon Becker of the Bay Area News Group reported Wednesday that Lopez was apprehended while wearing a Niners sweatshirt after Monday night's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The statue is paired with one of Dwight Clark to memorialize "The Catch," their game-winning touchdown connection in the 1981 NFC Championship Game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Kayla Galloway and J.R. Stone of KRON reported police believe Lopez "was intoxicated at the time of the incident."

The team has already started repairs on the statue and expect it back in original condition in time for Sunday's home game against the Arizona Cardinals, per KRON.

Montana spent 13 years with the 49ers and led the franchise to four Super Bowl titles. His No. 16 jersey is retired by the organization.

Related

    B/R Expert Picks for Week 11 ✍️

    Our analysts give their picks in what's been a wild, wacky and extremely unpredictable season 🔮

    NFL logo
    NFL

    B/R Expert Picks for Week 11 ✍️

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: 17-Game NFL Season Is Likely

    NFL 'increasingly likely' to lengthen regular season and shorten preseason in new labor agreement (Washington Post)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: 17-Game NFL Season Is Likely

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Minshew Mania Ruined Foles' Fresh Start

    @MikeTanier on the pressure Minshew has put on Foles

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Minshew Mania Ruined Foles' Fresh Start

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NFL Says Kap Workout Not a ‘Stunt’

    Team exec believes many teams are scouting Kaepernick to judge his readiness for next season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL Says Kap Workout Not a ‘Stunt’

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report