NFL Picks Week 11: Highlighting Best Vegas Odds and Expert Predictions

Gail Burton/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots were the last two undefeated teams in the NFL this season, as both won their first eight games of the year. However, entering Week 11, both are coming off losses in their last game.

The Patriots lost to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9 and had a bye last week. Meanwhile, the 49ers suffered their first loss on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

Now, both New England and San Francisco will look to bounce back with wins on Sunday, respectively, at Philadelphia Eagles and against Arizona Cardinals. And there's a good chance that happens, as PickWatch, a site that compiles NFL predictions from analysts for most major networks, has 100 percent of the experts picking both the Pats and 49ers to win in Week 11.

Here's a look at the full schedule for the week, along with odds, predictions and a breakdown of more of the experts' picks.

Week 11 Odds, Picks

Pittsburgh at Cleveland (-3)

Dallas at Detroit (no line)

New Orleans (-5.5) at Tampa Bay

Atlanta at Carolina (-5.5)

Jacksonville at Indianapolis (no line)

Denver at Minnesota (-10.5)

N.Y. Jets at Washington (-1.5)

Buffalo (-6) at Miami

Houston at Baltimore (-4)

Arizona at San Francisco (-11)

New England (-3.5) at Philadelphia

Cincinnati at Oakland (-10.5)

Chicago at L.A. Rams (-6.5)

Kansas City (-3.5) vs. L.A. Chargers in Mexico City

Picks made against the spread. Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Expert Predictions

The Patriots and 49ers, the only one-loss teams in the NFL this season, aren't the only ones that have unanimous support from the experts, per PickWatch. The Cowboys (at Lions), Vikings (vs. Broncos), Saints (at Buccaneers) and Raiders (vs. Bengals) are also being picked to win by all of these analysts compiled by the site.

It's no surprise that the Raiders are being picked by all the experts, as they're facing the Bengals, who are the only winless team in the NFL. Also, Oakland has won back-to-back games to improve to 5-4 and is in the thick of the playoff hunt in the AFC.

The Cowboys, Vikings and Saints are among the best teams in the NFC, and they're all facing lesser opponents this week. Dallas and New Orleans are also looking to bounce back from losses last week and both should, so it also makes sense why those teams are popular picks.

But not every Week 11 matchup has one-sided predictions from the experts.

One of the closer games should be the opening contest of the week on Thursday night, when the Steelers travel to take on the Browns. Although Cleveland is the betting favorite, 54 percent of the experts are picking Pittsburgh, per PickWatch.

The Steelers, who opened the season with three straight losses, have won five of their last six games, including each of their last four. The Browns may be coming off their first home win of the season, but it was only their third overall as they sit at 3-6.

Another close contest should be Sunday's game between the Colts and Jaguars, an AFC South matchup. On PickWatch, the predictions are split right down the middle, with 50 percent of the experts picking Indianapolis and the other 50 percent on Jacksonville.

The Colts and Jaguars have both had inconsistent seasons so far, but they remain in the playoff hunt in the AFC. Indianapolis had won five of six before losing its last two games to Pittsburgh and Miami. Jacksonville won four of six before falling to Houston in its last game before its Week 10 bye.

It's likely that the Colts and Jaguars will play a competitive game, one that could end up being important to the AFC playoff race.