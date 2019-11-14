Week 11 NFL Picks: Predictions, Advice for Latest Vegas Spreads, Odds and Props

Jake RillAnalyst IIINovember 14, 2019

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: Tevin Coleman #26 of the San Francisco 49ers carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter of an NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on November 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Around the NFL, there are many tight division races unfolding 10 weeks into the season. And that includes in the NFC West.

While the San Francisco 49ers got off one of the best starts in the NFL, winning their first eight games, their division lead over the Seattle Seahawks is down to a half-game after the Seahawks handed the 49ers their first loss of the season Monday night.

It's likely going to be a competitive race over the last seven weeks of the season, and it will continue when San Francisco looks to bounce back with a home win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

                

Week 11 Odds, Picks

Pittsburgh at Cleveland (-3)

Dallas at Detroit (no line)

New Orleans (-5.5) at Tampa Bay

Atlanta at Carolina (-5.5)

Jacksonville at Indianapolis (no line)

Denver at Minnesota (-10.5)

N.Y. Jets at Washington (-1.5)

Buffalo (-6) at Miami

Houston at Baltimore (-4)

Arizona at San Francisco (-11)

New England (-3.5) at Philadelphia

Cincinnati at Oakland (-10.5)

Chicago at L.A. Rams (-6.5)

Kansas City (-3.5) vs. L.A. Chargers in Mexico City

Picks made against the spread. Odds courtesy of Caesars.

           

Prop Bets to Consider

Saints' Offense Bounces Back from Rare Quiet Showing

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints throws the ball during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on November 10, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

In Week 10, not only were the Saints held to nine points in their loss to the Atlanta Falcons, but it was the first time they had been held without a touchdown at home with Drew Brees leading the offense in the veteran quarterback's career.

However, despite that surprising loss, New Orleans remains one of the best teams in the NFL. And with a favorable matchup at Tampa Bay this week, it should have no problem rebounding and getting back on track.

The Buccaneers are allowing an NFL-worst 298.9 passing yards per game. Expect Brees to rack up yardage and help the Saints score multiple touchdowns. Oddschecker shows bookmakers are offering bets to pick New Orleans to get in the end zone at least twice, which should be a safe bet considering its offense is typically never shut down for extended periods.

                  

Le'Veon Bell Goes Off for Big Day vs. Redskins

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 03: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the New York Jets runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

This could be one of Bell's signature games of his first season with the Jets. Although he scored his first touchdown in nearly a month last week, Bell had only 68 total yards, and he still hasn't reached the 100-yard mark on the ground in a game this season.

There's a good chance that changes this week when Bell and the Jets take on the Redskins, who are allowing 136 rushing yards per game, which ranks 28th in the NFL.

Bell should easily rush for at least 58 yards, which is one of the best prop bets to make this week, with Oddschecker sharing bookmakers' lines. He'll likely get plenty of touches as the Jets look to secure only their third win of the season, so there's the potential for him to get over that total early in the game.

               

Raiders Put Up Tons of Points Against Bengals

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: Josh Jacobs #28 of the Oakland Raiders breaks free to score on an 18 yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at RingCentral Coliseum on November 07, 2019 in Oakland, California. The
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

There's a reason why the Bengals are the only winless team remaining in the NFL: Their defense is struggling.

Cincinnati is allowing an NFL-worst 429.4 yards per game, which includes a total of 173 rushing yards per game that also ranks 32nd in the league. Last week, the Bengals gave up a season-high 49 points in a loss to the Ravens at home.

With the Raiders building momentum, winning their last two games, and becoming a contender in the AFC playoff picture, they should be motivated to take care of business at home against the Bengals. Bet on Oakland to score at least 30 points in this matchup, odds relayed by Oddschecker, as it should have one of its best offensive performances of the season.

