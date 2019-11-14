NFL Week 11 Picks: Odds, Prop Bets and Predictions Before Thursday Night

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

When Ben Roethlisberger went down with a season-ending right elbow injury in Week 2 of the NFL season, a run like this for the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't seem possible.

After losing their first three games, the Steelers have won five of their last six, including four straight, to emerge as a playoff contender in the AFC. It may be difficult for Pittsburgh to chase down the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC North title, but a wild-card berth seems possible.

On Thursday, the Steelers will look to keep their recent momentum going when they travel to Cleveland for an AFC North matchup against the Browns to open Week 11 of the NFL season. It's the first of three straight division games for Pittsburgh, with the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland the following two weeks.

With the Steelers and Browns nearly set to kick off, here's a look at odds and picks for the full Week 11 slate, followed by some prop bets to consider for Thursday's matchup.

Week 11 Odds, Picks

Pittsburgh at Cleveland (-3)

Dallas at Detroit (no line)

New Orleans (-5.5) at Tampa Bay

Atlanta at Carolina (-5.5)

Jacksonville at Indianapolis (no line)

Denver at Minnesota (-10.5)

N.Y. Jets at Washington (-1.5)

Buffalo (-6) at Miami

Houston at Baltimore (-4)

Arizona at San Francisco (-11)

New England (-3.5) at Philadelphia

Cincinnati at Oakland (-10.5)

Chicago at L.A. Rams (-6.5)

Kansas City (-3.5) vs. L.A. Chargers in Mexico City

Picks made against the spread. Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Thursday Night Prop Bets

There are numerous reasons why the Browns have struggled to a 3-6 start in a season that was supposed to mark a turnaround for the franchise. But perhaps the biggest is the lackluster play of quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield threw at least one interception in each of Cleveland's first seven games, and he had no multi-touchdown games through the first eight. But he's gotten off to a better start in November, passing for 511 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions between games against the Broncos and Bills, the latter of which marked the Browns' first home win of the season.

However, the Steelers defense should be a greater challenge for Mayfield. Pittsburgh's recent success can largely be attributed to its defensive play, and it's coming off a great showing in a win over the Rams. The Steelers limited the Los Angeles Rams offense to three points (the Rams also scored a defensive touchdown and a safety) in the victory.

Pittsburgh forced four turnovers in that game, which included an interception return for a touchdown by Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Now, preparing to face the Browns, it seems likely that the Steelers defense is going to have another strong showing. So, it should be worth considering some prop bets that favor Pittsburgh's defense and go against Cleveland's offense.

Oddschecker has several choices to bet the under on a points total for the Browns, many of which should be good choices. In the Steelers' last six games, they've held four of those teams to 17 or fewer points. It should be safe to bet that Cleveland also won't reach the 20-point mark.

Pittsburgh will also likely keep making plays on the defensive side of the ball, so it's a smart bet for there to be multiple turnovers in this game, which is also an available bet on Oddschecker.

While the Steelers have had a remarkable turnaround so far this season, not everything's gone perfectly for them, and that includes the play of one of their top offensive weapons. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has struggled recently.

Smith-Schuster has been held to three or fewer receptions in three of his last four games, and he hasn't exceeded 44 yards in any of those games. It will be tough for him to bounce back on Thursday given he'll likely be covered by top Browns cornerback Denzel Ward.

For those reasons, bet on Smith-Schuster to again have a quiet game and not record more than 53 yards (available on Oddschecker). But there will still be time for Smith-Schuster to get back on track later in the season in games in which he won't have as difficult a matchup.