Report: NFL Won't Reveal Names of Execs, Coaches at Colin Kaepernick Workout

The NFL will not publicly provide a list of team executives attending Colin Kaepernick's scheduled workout Saturday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the league previously said it would provide a full list of team employees who attend the workout but has changed course. Some teams have reportedly already reached out to Kaepernick's representatives saying they could not attend the workout due to its odd timing.

Most player workouts tend to happen on Tuesdays. However, the NFL scheduled Kaepernick's workout for Saturday—a day before most teams are playing this weekend—and would not budge on the date.

The circumstances behind the workout seem a little odd. Not only did the NFL schedule the workout on a non-standard date, but it's also out of the ordinary for the league to host an individual player workout whatsoever. Couple that with the lack of notice Kaepernick received regarding the event—he was informed at just 10 a.m. Tuesday morning—and it's hard to understand why this is happening now.

In a memo sent to teams, the NFL said:

"Earlier this year, we discussed some possible steps with his representatives and they recently emphasized his level of preparation and that he is ready to work out for clubs and be interviewed by them. We have therefore arranged this opportunity for him to work out, and for all clubs to have the opportunity to evaluate his current readiness and level of interest in resuming his NFL career."

The NFL did not provide any similar workouts or opportunities during either of the last two seasons or any offseason where Kaepernick remained unsigned. He and Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid agreed to a settlement earlier this year in a collusion lawsuit against the NFL that said they were unjustly blackballed for their protests during the national anthem.

In 2016, Kaepernick began kneeling during the anthem to protest racial injustice and police violence. He threw for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns against four interceptions during that season with the San Francisco 49ers, but the team struggled and he has gone unsigned ever since. There have been numerous quarterbacks who have gotten signed and even starting jobs who have lesser resumes than Kaepernick at this time.

It's unclear what he has left in the tank after nearly three full years out of football, but the executives who do show up Saturday will get a chance to find out.