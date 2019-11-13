Report: Ex-Cardinals, Dolphins DT Robert Nkemdiche Suspended 2 Weeks by NFL

November 13, 2019

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (90) takes the field during an NFL football practice, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York/Associated Press

Free-agent defensive end Robert Nkemdiche has reportedly been suspended two weeks by the NFL, according to ESPN's Field Yates.  

Nkemdiche, 25, was waived by the Miami Dolphins earlier in November. 

Nkemdiche has never lived up to the massive potential he possesses. He was the top overall recruit in the Class of 2013, though in three seasons at Ole Miss never quite fully dominated as expected, registering 81 tackles (16 for loss) and six sacks. 

Nonetheless, the Arizona Cardinals rolled the dice, selecting him with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He was a bust, posting just 44 tackles (10 for loss), 4.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown in three injury-riddled seasons (27 games). 

Those injuries included a torn ACL in Dec. 2018, leaving him on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp this summer. But the Cardinals released him in July after head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he came into camp out of shape. 

He was also pulled over twice in June for traffic infractions, including speeding and driving with a suspended license, and was arrested on June 6 on an outstanding warrant. 

The Dolphins signed him in August and placed him on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List. He didn't register any stats in his short stint with the team, appearing in only two games.

