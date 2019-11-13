Colin Kaepernick Rumors: Giants, Redskins, Among Teams Attending Workout

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick will hold a free-agent workout Saturday after the NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams with an invitation to send representatives, and the number of teams expected to attend is beginning to rise.

Kaepernick, who started the movement of athletes protesting racial injustice and police violence by taking a knee during the U.S. national anthem, last played during the 2016 season. He opted out of his contract with the Niners in March 2017 and alleged collusion by the league's owners after going unsigned.

Here's a look at the teams expected to watch the quarterback's workout, which will be followed by an interview:

Atlanta Falcons, per TMZ Sports

Detroit Lions, per TMZ

Miami Dolphins, per Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post

New York Giants, per Matt Lombardo of NJ.com

Washington Redskins, per Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post

"We're going to do our due diligence," Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said. "Anytime we can add a good player, we'll do that."

Kaepernick made 69 appearances across six years with the 49ers. He completed 59.2 percent of his throws for 2,241 yards with 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He added 2,300 rushing yards and 13 scores on the ground.

The University of Nevada product ranked 24th among quarterbacks in adjusted net yards per attempt between 2011 and 2016, per Pro Football Reference. His 88.9 career passer rating would rank 17th among active QBs if he was on a roster.

Kaepernick expressed excitement about the chance to prove himself in a Twitter post:

Although the 32-year-old has stayed firm in his desire to play in the NFL again, he hasn't played in another league during his time as a free agent. So it's unclear whether he'd be prepared to take over a backup role right away.

In turn, a strong showing from Kaepernick might help put him on the radar of teams as a possible offseason addition, so he can slowly build back toward actual game action with OTAs, training camp and exhibition games before the 2020 season gets underway.

A team could also sign him to a two-year contract with the rest of the season being more of a developmental process before getting back into action in 2020.

For Kaepernick, it's all about acing the workout and seeing where the chips fall from there.