Report: NFL Team Exec Thinks Colin Kaepernick Is Being Scouted for Next Season

Butch Dill/Associated Press

An NFL front-office executive reportedly believes teams are using Saturday's workout featuring free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick to scout him as a potential signing for the 2020 season, not 2019.

Steve Wyche of the NFL Network updated the situation Wednesday:

The NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams with an invitation to attend Saturday's event, which will include a workout and interview that will be distributed by video to teams afterward.

Kaepernick expressed his readiness for the opportunity on social media:

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the quarterback's representatives asked for the workout to take place on a Tuesday, a more common workout day, so more general managers and head coaches would have a chance to attend, but the NFL declined the request.

That shouldn't be a major issue since video from the session will be sent to teams, which will still hold the option to invite Kaepernick to a private workout if interested.

The 32-year-old Wisconsin native, who started the movement of athletes kneeling during the United States national anthem to protest racial injustice, last played in the NFL during the 2016 season. He opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2017.

Kaepernick completed 59.8 percent of his attempts for 12,271 yards with 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions across 69 games with the Niners. He added 2,300 rushing yards and 13 scores on the ground in six seasons.

The University of Nevada product's 88.9 career passer rating would rank 17th among active QBs.

Kaepernick has remained steadfast in his desire to receive another NFL opportunity, and Saturday's workout is his most comprehensive chance to prove himself on the field in nearly three years.

Not getting signed until the offseason, when he can take the time to learn an offense before gradually getting back into action in exhibition games, might actually benefit him over the long haul.