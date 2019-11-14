NFL TV Schedule 2019: Coverage Map, Times, Live-Stream Listings for Week 11

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The 1972 Miami Dolphins popped their champagne this week after the NFL's final undefeated team lost, but there's plenty of drama heading into Week 11 of the 2019 season.

In the AFC, the New England Patriots return to action following an idle weekend. They travel to the Philadelphia Eagles for a matchup most of the country will see in the late-afternoon window.

Meanwhile, five NFC teams have seven or eight wins. Week 11 won't necessarily provide any separation, but the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks having a bye means each top contender will have played 10 games following Sunday's action.

Week 11 NFL Schedule

Note: TV and live-stream information in parentheses.

Thursday

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Brown, 8:20 p.m. ET (Fox and NFL Network; Fox Sports Go)

Sunday

Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Fox; Fox Sports Go)

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox; Fox Sports Go)

New York Jets at Washington, 1 p.m. ET (Fox; Fox Sports Go)

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox; Fox Sports Go)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET (CBS; CBS All Access)

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (CBS; CBS All Access)

Denver Broncos at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET (CBS; CBS All Access)

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (CBS; CBS All Access)

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox; Fox Sports Go)

Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS; CBS All Access)

New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS; CBS All Access)

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC; NBC Sports)

Monday

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN; WatchESPN)

Key Moment for the Ravens

Since back-to-back losses against the Chiefs and Browns earlier this season, the Ravens have rattled off five straight wins. They sit at 7-2, one game behind the Patriots, the team Baltimore defeated to earn the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Every win is about keeping pressure on the Patriots in the battle for home-field advantage in the AFC.

The Ravens, though, need to continue thriving in this tough stretch. They also knocked off Seattle a few weeks ago, and their upcoming slate includes the Texans, Rams and 49ers.

Calling this three-game stretch a defining point of Baltimore's regular season is unfair given its recent victories, but the schedule absolutely eases up afterward. The Bills, Jets, Browns and Steelers await Baltimore to close the campaign.

Yes, Buffalo is currently a wild-card team, the Browns rolled the Ravens earlier this year and the Steelers have won four straight. Still, it's not Seattle, New England, Houston and San Francisco.

As for Week 11, though, this particular game is vital for Baltimore because of tiebreaker purposes.

If the Ravens can send Houston home with a loss, they'll effectively own a three-game edge on the Texans. That head-to-head victory may be important in the final standings.

Making Sense of the NFC

San Francisco is 8-1. Green Bay and Seattle are 8-2. New Orleans and Minnesota follow close behind at 7-2 and 7-3, respectively.

The NFC is one glorious mess right now.

At this point of the season, every result can have serious playoff implications. Some games matter more than others, of course, but wasted opportunities start to look like glaring mistakes.

New Orleans, for example, played a disastrous game in Week 10 during a 17-point loss at home to the one-win Falcons. Although the Saints still hold a comfortable two-game edge in the NFC South, their path to a first-round bye is a bit trickier.

Also on that topic, San Francisco's overtime loss to Seattle has just about eliminated the Niners' margin for error. After hosting the Cardinals this weekend, Kyle Shanahan's club faces a three-game gauntlet against the Packers, Ravens and Saints.

Since both Green Bay and Seattle are off in Week 11, this isn't necessarily a huge NFC week. But the results will lay the foundation of an enticing final six weeks.

