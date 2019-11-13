Stephen A. Smith: Colin Kaepernick Should Have NFL Job If He Doesn't Scare Teams

Steven Senne/Associated Press

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes Colin Kaepernick could have a job in the NFL within a week or two.

Smith revealed on Wednesday's episode of First Take that sources indicated to him the quarterback would have to really struggle during Saturday's workout or "run his mouth" on social media to not have a job in the next week or two.

He also appeared on Golic and Wingo and said, "Only Colin Kaepernick can mess this up, it's beyond all that other stuff now. ... The other thing that could be a hindrance is if he opens his damn mouth and starts talking too much."

Smith's comments come after Adam Schefter of ESPN reported every team in the league was invited to attend Kaepernick's private workout on Saturday in Atlanta. Smith said he expects approximately half the teams to be in attendance, while the rest will have access to video of the workout.

"The interview is everything, they don't even doubt if he can play," Smith said.

Schefter reported the league did not provide advanced notice about the proposed workout to teams in the league or Kaepernick's representatives.

Kaepernick's representatives asked if the workout could be moved to a Tuesday when teams aren't traveling for Sunday games or the following Saturday so there was more time for potential suitors to make arrangements, but they were told no by the league without specific reasoning.

As a result, "Kaepernick's representatives began to question the legitimacy of the workout and process and whether it was just a PR stunt by the league," per Schefter.

Jason Reid of ESPN discussed the workout with a number of league and team sources who said there is "some buzz" surrounding the signal-caller but pointed to concerns about his long layoff, increased media attention and how some within the fanbase of a team that added him would react.

Kaepernick, who protested racial injustice and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem, played for the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 through 2016 and helped lead the team to a Super Bowl and NFC Championship Game in back-to-back years during his tenure. He also threw for 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions in his most recent season.

However, he has remained unsigned since opting out of his contract following the 2016 campaign.