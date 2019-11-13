Report: Colin Kaepernick Has Drawn 'Some Buzz' Ahead of Workout for NFL Teams

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick has reportedly drawn "some buzz" heading into Saturday's private workout in Atlanta.

After ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Kaepernick will hold a private workout that all NFL teams are invited to attend, colleague Jason Reid added context to the situation in a Twitter thread.

While Reid noted some league and team sources granted there is interest, they also cautioned that it is largely due to poor overall quarterback play around the league.

"Each person strongly emphasized that expressing some initial interest about him internally and at the upper echelon of the league doesn't mean any franchise is close to actually making him an offer," Reid wrote.

There was also an expressed concern about Kaepernick's long layoff and the assumption he will need an entire offseason program, training camp and preseason to be ready. What's more, Reid's sources acknowledged the "issues" of increased media attention and how some fans might react are still present heading into the workout.

Kaepernick tweeted about the workout Tuesday, revealing he just learned of it but has "been in shape and ready for this for three years":

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, this opportunity comes after "several" teams were interested in whether the quarterback was ready to play.

In October, Kaepernick's representatives released a statement that clarified some of the "false narratives" around the signal-caller. It said Kaepernick has not been offered a contract or been afforded the opportunity to work out for a team since he opted out of his deal with the San Francisco 49ers following the 2016 campaign.

It also said he still wants to play and has not demanded a specific salary to return to the field.

Schefter noted neither the league's teams nor Kaepernick's representatives were made aware of the workout in advance. The quarterback's representatives asked if it could be moved to a Tuesday when teams are not traveling and preparing for Sunday games or the following Saturday to allow more time for teams to make arrangements but were told no without a specific reason.

"Because of the shroud of mystery around the workout and because none of the 32 NFL teams had been informed prior to Tuesday, Kaepernick's representatives began to question the legitimacy of the workout and process and whether it was just a PR stunt by the league, sources told ESPN," Schefter wrote.

Kaepernick made national headlines when he protested racial injustice and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem as a player on the 49ers throughout the 2016 season.

Despite throwing for 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2016, he has not signed with a team since he opted out of his deal.

In February, it was announced he reached a confidential settlement agreement with the NFL after suing the league for collusion.