Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Reviewing Fantasy Football's Top Fringe Starters

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Even if a player is coming off a big game, it may not always be smart to put him in your fantasy football lineup the next week.

While the NFL can be difficult to predict, the best fantasy football owners typically consider the matchup that their players are facing in a given week, which can sometimes lead to making a tough decision to bench a strong player. But decisions like that can be the difference between winning a fantasy championship and missing the playoffs completely.

Heading into Week 11, here are some players you'll want in your fantasy lineups this week, as well as some that you'll want to avoid.

Quarterback

Start 'Em: Carolina Panthers QB Kyle Allen (vs. Atlanta Falcons)

In Week 10, Allen went over 300 yards for the first time this season when he passed for 307 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' loss to the Packers. He also completed 65.1 percent of his pass attempts, making it his most efficient game since Week 4.

Allen should have another strong performance against the Falcons, who allow 260.8 passing yards per game, ranking 25th in the NFL. He'll just need to do a better job of not turning the ball over, as he's thrown five interceptions and lost a fumble over the last three weeks.

Five of Allen's first seven games have been on the road this season, so he should thrive off having home-field advantage and be impressive while utilizing his offensive weapons against the Falcons.

Sit 'Em: Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff (vs. Chicago Bears)

It's been a disappointing season for Goff, and that's not likely to change in Week 11 when the Rams host the Bears for a Sunday night matchup.

Goff is coming off a rough showing against the Steelers in which he turned the ball over three times (two interceptions, one fumble) and had no touchdowns for the second time in four games. And his season may not turn around anytime soon, as the Rams have tough matchups against the Bears, Ravens and Seahawks in three of the next four weeks.

Chicago ranks ninth in the NFL in defense (327.3 yards allowed per game), and it should have no trouble limiting Goff's production through the air. So, again, leave the Los Angeles quarterback on the bench.

Running Back

Start 'Em: New England Patriots RB James White (at Philadelphia Eagles)

Gail Burton/Associated Press

The Eagles may have a tough run defense (87.3 rushing yards allowed per game, fourth in the NFL), but that's actually a good thing for White's potential production.

With Philadelphia likely to take away New England's running game, the Pats will have to pass, which should include Tom Brady frequently looking to White for short gains. That's when White is his most productive in fantasy, particularly in points-per-reception leagues.

Before the Patriots' bye in Week 10, White scored a touchdown in their Week 9 loss to the Ravens, his second score of the season and his first since Week 2. But this could be a good matchup for White to get in the end zone again, as the Eagles don't have great coverage linebackers.

Sit 'Em: Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson (at San Francisco 49ers)

Johnson didn't play the 49ers earlier this season, as he missed the Cardinals' Week 9 matchup against them because of injury. Now, Johnson is healthy, but he had a lackluster return to Arizona's lineup in its loss at Tampa Bay.

Facing the Bucs, Johnson had five carries for two yards, an eight-yard reception and a lost fumble. Not only that, but Kenyan Drake is now getting snaps out of the backfield in passing situations.

A tough matchup and potentially fewer touches? Leave Johnson on the fantasy bench.

Wide Receiver

Start 'Em: New York Jets WR Jamison Crowder (at Washington Redskins)

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Crowder has a touchdown streak entering this matchup against his former team. He's scored in each of the Jets' last two games against the Dolphins and Giants. Those came after he was kept out of the end zone for the first eight weeks of the season.

Now that Crowder is capitalizing on his targets, he should have a big day against a Redskins defense that has trouble defensively at times. Plus, this will be the first time that Crowder will be facing Washington, who he played for from 2015-18, so there could be some extra motivation.

Crowder is coming off back-to-back games with more than 80 yards, and expect him to rack up some more yardage.

Sit 'Em: Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (at Cleveland Browns)

The Steelers may be surging after winning five of their last six games, but that can be attributed more to their defensive play. And on offense, quarterback Mason Rudolph isn't connecting with the team's top target, Smith-Schuster.

Smith-Schuster has three or fewer receptions in four of his last six games, including each of the past two weeks. He had three catches for 16 yards against the Colts and three receptions for 44 yards against the Rams, and he didn't score a touchdown in either contest.

Facing the Browns, Smith-Schuster is likely to draw a tough matchup in cornerback Denzel Ward. So, while Pittsburgh could beat its AFC North rival, it seems like it will do so without much production from Smith-Schuster.

Tight End

Start 'Em: New Orleans Saints TE Jared Cook (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Cook returned to the Saints' lineup against the Falcons, and he immediately got involved more than in any of his first six games this season. He was targeted by quarterback Drew Brees a season-high 10 times, and he also set season highs with six receptions and 74 yards.

While Cook didn't score a touchdown, it was still encouraging to see him return and be a big part of New Orleans' offense. Plus, he had scored a touchdown in each of his previous two games prior to injury in Weeks 5 and 6, so he's proved to be a solid fantasy option already this season.

Tampa Bay allows an NFL-worst 298.9 passing yards per game, so this could be a big game for New Orleans' offense. And if that's the case, Cook should be a big part of it.

Sit 'Em: Minnesota Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph (vs. Denver Broncos)

The Vikings are favored to win this game, and that's likely going to happen. But the problem for some fantasy owners is that Minnesota may be keeping the ball on the ground a lot in this one.

Rudolph is coming off his first multi-touchdown game of the season, as he had two scores in the Vikings' win over the Cowboys. He's also scored all four of his touchdowns over the last four weeks.

However, the Broncos have allowed only one touchdown to a tight end this season. And with the Vikings likely to dial up a lot of running plays, the opportunities may be scarce for Rudolph to get in the end zone again. It won't be easy to find a better streaming option at tight end.