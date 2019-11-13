Fantasy Football Week 11 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Target

Butch Dill/Associated Press

If you're a veteran of season-long fantasy leagues, you know that bye weeks can be difficult to navigate. The waiver wire is an important tool when your top players aren't available. However, finding good options there can be tricky late in the season when breakout players have already been scooped up.

With a deep enough dive, though, sleepers can be found even in Week 11.

Here, we'll examine some of the top options that could be available on the waiver wire this week, along with the top PPR flex options for the entire slate. As a reminder, the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans are on bye in Week 11.

Fantasy Football Flex 50 for Week 11, PPR

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panther

2. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

3. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

4. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

5. Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders

6. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

7. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

9. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

10. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

11. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

12. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

13. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

14. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

15. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

16. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots

17. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

18. Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets

19. Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts

20. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

21. Damien Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

22.. Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers

23. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

24. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

25. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

26. Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers

27. Mark Ingram, RB, Baltimore Ravens

28. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

29. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

30. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

31. John Brown, WR, Buffalo Bills

32. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

33. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, San Francisco 49ers

34. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

35. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

36. Brian Hill, RB, Atlanta Falcons

37. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

38. Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys

39. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

40. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

41. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

42. Darren Waller, TE, Oakland Raiders

43. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Redskins

44. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

45. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

46. Mohamed Sanu, WR, New England Patriots

47. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

48. Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals

49. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

50. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos

O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Once a potential early fantasy draft choice, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard fell out of favor in the early season. He then missed Weeks 8 and 9 with a hamstring injury. As a result, he's now available in 60 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.

Howard was once again a significant piece of the Buccaneers offensive game plan when he returned in Week 10. He finished with four receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown. Perhaps more importantly, Howard was targeted seven times. Fellow tight end Cameron Brate was not targeted for the second week in a row.

While there's no guarantee that Howard will remain the top tight end in Tampa, that's where he appears to be right now. He's a solid play against the New Orleans Saints in Week 11 and a tremendous option against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12.

Brian Hill, RB, Atlanta Falcons

With Ito Smith on injured reserve and Devonta Freeman dealing with a foot injury, Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill is a near must-add in most fantasy formats.

Hill took over for Freeman during Sunday's win over the Saints and went on to total 71 rushing and receiving yards and a touchdown. If Freeman can't go again in Week 11, Hill will almost certainly get the call. A full workload should give Hill plenty of fantasy value, especially against the Carolina Panthers' 29th-ranked run defense.

"Once I get to open up, I like my chances," Hill said, via the team's official website.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Freeman could be out about two weeks:

Hill is available in 93 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.

Jacob Hollister, TE, Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks appear to be gaining faith in tight end Jacob Hollister. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the New England Patriots in 2017, Hollister made his way to Seattle via a trade during the offseason. He was promoted from the practice squad just before fellow tight end Will Dissly suffered a season-ending injury.

Over the past two weeks, Hollister has caught the game-winning overtime touchdown pass against the Buccaneers and played the role of go-to target against the vaunted San Francisco 49ers defense. He has 12 receptions for 99 yards and three touchdowns in that two-game span.

This week, Hollister and the Seahawks will take on the Philadelphia Eagles and a pass defense that has allowed 16 touchdowns on the season.

Hollister is available in 93 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.